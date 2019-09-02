Coach: Guy Lockwood

2018 record: 10-6-1

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: The Rams return junior midfielders Kevin Kiernan, who scored a team leam-leading 14 goals last fall, and John Paul Prosperi. Ben Hanneman, a senior, and Christopher Rizzo, a junior, are expected to lead the defense. The team also returns seniors Aidan McInerney, and Martin Rojas and juniors Nico Leonard and Nick Budd.

“The additions to the team possess a balance of quality and speed to increase our efficiency and speed of play in the new season,” Lockwood said.

