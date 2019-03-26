Coach: Lori Johnson
Last season’s record: 10-8
Outlook: The Rams are a young team with rising underclassmen expected to produce at the varsity level, including sophomore midfielder Kacey Kubarewicz and freshman attacker Rylee Johnson. Southern returns senior attackers Holly Yannacone and Colleen Mason and junior midfielders Alex Mattner and Maitland Demand.
“Our expectation every year is to make it to states and the Shore Conference Tournament,” Johnson said. “This year, we are setting the goals a little higher.”