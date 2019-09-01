Coach: Kaitlyn Hartkopf (third season)
2018 record: 9-8
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Rams return a lot of upperclassmen, including senior midfielder Megan Lockwood, a first-team Press All-Star last season. Senior defender Karagan Bulger and junior forward Brooke Klein also return. Hartkopf said their goal, as always, is to make noise in the Shore Conference A South.
“We have a lot of talent,” Hartkopf said. “We have a good mix of upperclassmen this season. We hope to be just as successful, if not ...more, than last year.”
