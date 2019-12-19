Battle by the Bay

SOUTHERN REGIONAL

Coach: Tom Bucci

Last season’s record: 12-15

2019-20 prediction: Contender

Key players: Kaela Curtin, 5-10, Sr., G/F; Alex Mattner, 5-7, Sr., G; Kylie Conner, 5-10, Sr., F; Sam Del Rio, 5-9, Sr., G/F; Sarah Lally, 5-9, So., G/F; Catherine Walker, 5-10, Sr., F/C; Molly Ciliberto, 5-7, Jr., G; Ashley Altman, 5-7, Jr., G; Kacey Kubarewicz, 5-9, Jr., G; Casey McBride, 5-9, So., G; Summer Davis, 5-5, So., G; Corrinne Spina, 5-7, Jr., G/F.

Outlook: The Rams lost guard Jacqueline Ward, an Honorable Mention Press All-Star to graduation, but Bucci plans to go with a 12-player rotation and he said that all will play. He thinks that the Shore Conference A South will be tough, as usual. Bucci is looking to qualify for states and do well in the Shore Conference Tournament. He has implemented a new system and is looking forward to the season.

