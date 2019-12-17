SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Coach: John Pampalone
Last season’s record: 8-20
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key players: Jay Silva, 6-7, Jr., F; Will Devane, 5-10, Sr., G; Cole Robinson, 6-0, Sr., F; Ben Ridgway, 6-6, Sr., G; Luke Infurna, 6-0, Jr., G; Noah Wasacz, 6-4, Sr., F; Matt Godfrey, 5-10, Sr., G.
Outlook: The Rams lost some key players to graduation but have size as their strength. Southern has three returning varsity players in Silva, Devane and Robinson. Pampalone, who is in his first season, hopes the Rams finish above .500 and qualify for the Shore Conference Tournament. Pampalone was an assistant coach for 20 years, the first four at Toms River South and the rest at Southern. He has been the Rams' boys lacrosse coach for 14 years.
