Head coach: Eric Maxwell (18th season)
Last season's record: 31-5
Outlook: Favorite — The Rams are returning four starters from last year's 31-5 team. They lost to North Hunterdon in the Group IV state championship, and expect to be in the mix for the title again.
Key players: Gianna Schiattarella, Sr.; Riley Vaugh, Sr.; Stephanie Soares, Jr.; Madison Gellis, Jr.; Emma Gildea, Jr.; Raphael Pharo, Jr.; Traude Beck, Sr.; Danielle Bosland, Sr.; Erin Alegre, Jr.; Adriana Conforti, Jr.; Regina Ingling, Jr.; Samantha Hanneman, So.; Corinne Hughes, So.
