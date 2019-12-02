Coach: Patrick Craig

2018-19 record: 5-4

What to watch: The Rams returned 24 swimmers this year and have nine newcomers. Southern has Jackson Hughes, Kristian Werner, Russell Hill, Beck Jaffe, Aidan McInerney and Sean White. Austin Widmer, Noah Hanvey and Zach Girgenti will add points.

"I think it will be a strong season," Craig said. "Last year, there were a lot of changes (in Craig's first season as head coach), and we were getting a lot of new things straightened out. The team feels it has some unfinished business. We had some tough losses that were eating away at them, and we want to do better this year."

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments