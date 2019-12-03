Coach: Bill Entrikin
2018-2019 record: 8-3
What to watch: The Rams look talented with several returnees and a lot of good younger swimmers. Mia Amirr, Abby Malandro and Veronica Ruoff are three top seniors. Other key scorers include Phoebe Sprague, Kaylyn Iusan, Mya Pierson and Liv Auge.
“I think we’ll have a very strong team,” Entrikin said. “Four of the last five years we’ve had our fastest team in terms of power points, and this year I see no reason why we can’t do that again. Our freshmen are looking fast. Our goal is to make states, and if we do it will be the sixth year in a row.”
