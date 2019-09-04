Coach: Jenna Lombardo

2018 record: 17-3

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: The Rams are going for their third straight Shore Conference A South title and will have to beat contenders Jackson Memorial and Toms River North. Midfielder Maitland Demand, a two-time first-team Press All-Star, had 28 goals and 14 assists last fall. Erika Barbera, a second-team All-Star, added 18 goals.

Southern also features Emily Raylman, Priscilla Nicolini, Kaitlyn O’Boyle, Kiera Lyons and Isabella English. Defenders Veronica Ruoff, Grace Cartagena, Samantha Zarrillo and Kacey Kubarewicz will help.

“We did lose a lot (to graduation), especially Emma Wilhelm, the center of our defense, but a lot of girls have really stepped up to fill those spots,” Lombardo said.

Tags

Load comments