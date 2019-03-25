Coach: John Pampalone
Last season’s record: 14-4
Outlook: Last season, the Rams won the Shore Conference A South and advanced to the the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals and the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals. This season, the team expects even more. Southern returns attackers Aniello Russo (senior) and Cade Johnson (junior) along with midfielders Ajani Steverson (senior) and Aaron Hutchinson (junior). On the defensive side, senior Ian Maul, junior Noah Wasacz and senior goaltender Luke Maul.
"We expect to compete for Class (A) South, Shore Conference (Tournament), and (SJ) Group IV title,” Pampalone said. “This team has the opportunity to win a lot of games.”