The Southern Regional wrestling team celebrates winning the state Group V championship Sunday at the RWJBarnabas Health Center on the campus of Toms River North.

Coach: Dan Roy (first season)

Last year’s record: 20-4

Outlook: Roy, who has been the assistant coach for 16 years, takes over as head coach for longtime leader John Stout. Southern is coming off another dominant season in which it captured the South Jersey Group V and state Group V titles. Southern returns three first-team Press All-Stars and state qualifiers in seniors Jayson Scerbo, J.T. Cornelius and Robert Woodcock. The Rams have a balanced attack at each weight class and expect another successful season.

“Our goal is to win the state title again, and I believe we are very much in the mix,” Roy said. “And these kids coming up have seen what the program has done in the past, and they want to be a part of it. We always set the bar high and have high expectations. We want to win states and have individual state place-winners.”

