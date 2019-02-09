Southern wins state wrestling title
The state team wrestling tournament took place Sunday in Toms River. The Southern Regional High School wrestling team won its fourth state title with a 34-27 win over Hunterdon Central. While St. Augustine Prep fell to national power Bergen Catholic. Check out the photo gallery.
It's likely you will wake up to a mess outside, weatherwise. The first of two storms started overnight and should continue into Monday, according to Meteorologist Joe Martucci.
Shooting in Atlantic City. An Atlantic City youth football coach was fatally shot Sunday morning. Read the latest on the story.
Music's big night. Read more about the Grammys and check out this photo gallery from the red carpet.
Reinventing AC continues with a look at how code enforcement officers patrol the city on foot cataloging abandoned, vacant and otherwise unsightly buildings for potential demolition.