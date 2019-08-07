HARD ROCK
8 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 9; $24, $29
WHAT TO EXPECT: Emerging in the mid 1970s from the same Asbury Park music scene which gave birth to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes combined rock ’n’ roll guitar and attitude with a soulful horn section, creating what many consider to be the “Asbury sound.” All of these years later, Southside is still belting out songs of lost loves and heartache with the same emotion and grit. The Jukes themselves have undergone plenty of personnel changes over the years, but the current lineup is absolutely stellar and blows away audiences night after night. Fans can look forward to hearing classics such as “I Don’t Wanna Go Home,” “The Fever,” “Havin’ a Party” and “This Time it’s For Real.”