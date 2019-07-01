932 Haven Ave. Ocean City; SpadaforasSeafood.com
I’ll admit Spadafora’s Fish Market doesn’t earn much in the way of atmosphere, as its main view is a McDonald’s parking lot. But its reputation is outstanding among locals, and the high praise from so many had me curious enough to look beyond the Golden Arches across the street. A simple fish market sits inside with a variety of fresh and delicious seafood on display. But they also offer a full menu of cooked dishes, which is where our feast began.
What to try:
Coconut jumbo shrimp ($18.50): A note-perfect rendition of this popular dish, the coconut shrimp at Spadafora’s came out crispy and sweet with an orange rum sauce for dipping which made for a nice change of pace from the usual tartar or cocktail. The absolute highlight of the meal.
Fisherman’s plate ($27.50): A mixture of fried seafood classics including scallops, flounder and shrimp plus an oyster and deviled clam. While it was neck and neck with the all-but perfect fried oyster, the simple fried shrimp managed to stand out as the superstar on the plate.
Fish and chips ($11.99): Flaky and fresh tasting, the fish and chips were excellent and at just $11.99, were easily the most economic entrée on our table.