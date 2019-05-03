Need to know: One of five contenders in this field with just four previous races, Spinoff took a six-month break between starts, came back to romp in an allowance race in March and then finished a strong second to By My Standards in the Louisiana Derby. His speed numbers have improved dramatically with every race, and two-time Derby winning trainer Todd Pletcher has been pointing him toward this moment for a while now. Manny Franco rides him for the first time after John Velazquez was aboard for the last three starts.
A good bet? He took the lead and then gave it up in the stretch of the Louisiana Derby, but perhaps he just needed a little experience. A very interesting colt if you’re looking for something to hit the board at very long odds.