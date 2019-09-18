GOLDEN NUGGET
9 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 20; FREE
WHAT TO EXPECT: Led by singer Jo Bonanno and his band The Godsons, the Spirit of Asbury Revue is a show that celebrates the classic rock ’n’ roll of Asbury Park in the 1970s and ‘80s. The music of Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny, Little Steven, Clarence Clemons and Gary U.S. Bonds takes center stage as “JoBo” and the band entertain the Golden Nugget crowd Friday night. Anyone looking to relive the glory days or experience the essence of the Asbury Park sound won’t want to miss this show.
