Today’s girls need broad skills, behaviors, and attitudes to navigate their high school and college careers. Unfortunately, there is a gap between the academic knowledge and the skills learned at school and the experiential skills needed in a 21st- Century community and workplace. The great news is now all girls can access activities shown to support these skills at home for free.
Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, with research proven programs that help cultivate important skills so that girls can take the lead in their own lives and the world. Girl Scout programs help cultivate leadership outcomes that empower girls as they develop. The data indicates that girls who partake in Girl Scout activities measure a stronger sense of self, positive values, seek new challenges, have healthy relationships, and work within their community to solve problems.
Thanks to opportunities presented while sheltering at home, Girl Scouts made some of these programs available for free to all girls, virtually. Programs are age appropriate and range in topics including: Making Choices, Life Skills, Exploring Goals, Coding for Good Basics, Engineering Challenges, Entrepreneurial Opportunities, and STEM programs. Many of these programs are guided by a Girl Scout Specialist over an online webinar platform. Through these programs, girls learn about themselves and their values, and stretch to seek and meet new challenges. Girls are challenged to look and think critically at the works around them and consider how they can best address significant problems they are passionate about solving. Registration is required to receive an attendance link but they are available for free.
Girl Scouts levels the playing field- because all girls, despite their backgrounds deserve educational and enrichment opportunities that help them discover their strengths and passions throughout their youth and into adulthood.
For over 100 years, Girl Scouts has been preparing girls for a lifetime of leadership. Today and always, Girl Scouts is committed to ensuring ALL GIRLS develop to their full potential. These age appropriate activities are hands-on and prepare girls to take on challenges big and small. Did you know that some of the most prominent women leaders in the U.S. were Girl Scouts as girls? It’s true! 76% of current female U.S. Senators, 67% of female governors, and every female secretary of state in U.S. history were Girl Scouts.
Many of today’s youth, girls among them, face considerable challenges on their way to becoming effective leaders and active citizens. The Girl Scout’s unique program equips girls with courage, confidence, and character to discover that they have the power to make the world a better place. To access previously recorded activities and register for upcoming virtual programs, visit Girl Scouts At Home page and find the age-appropriate activities available for your girl now.
