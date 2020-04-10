Spring in South Jersey can bring unpredictable weather patterns – sunny and 70 degrees on a Tuesday, then bitterly cold with bay back breezes by the weekend.
To prepare your home for year-round comfort, it’s important to choose the right heating and cooling systems and an experienced and efficient local installer. The experts at Broadley's Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning in Marmora, which has served the South Jersey community for nearly a century, can help you make the smartest decision for your needs and budget, including how to save on energy costs, improve the comfort of your home, and even reduce your environmental impact.
One thing to think about when making seasonal repairs or renovations to your home is timing; how do know when to upgrade your HVAC system? There are many points at which a home may need a new HVAC system, and the first place to look is your energy bill. If you’ve noticed a rise in your energy costs, then the age and condition of your heating and cooling equipment may mean it’s become less efficient and that it’s working harder than it should be.
Bear in mind that the average heating and cooling system usually lasts about 10 or 15 years when properly maintained. With technology and environmental improvements for HVAC systems, repairs to older systems are sometimes more costly than replacing them. If a system that’s more than 10 years old starts requiring multiple repairs, it’s time to think about replacing rather than repairing. As you weigh your options, Broadley's can advise the pros and cons of repairing versus replacing your equipment, and can suggest appropriate system upgrades.
Before make your decision, there are several benefits of upgrading to consider:
- Improved home comfort. High-efficiency systems deliver more comfort, better moisture control, improved indoor air quality, and quieter operation.
- Lower energy bills. Upgrading to more efficient equipment can lower electric and gas utility bills. Older systems require much more energy, and they tend to run more frequently to main the level of comfort you expect for your home. The federal ENERGY STAR® program helps consumers save money and lower energy consumption, and Broadley's is well-versed in the program’s offerings in order to help you choose the best energy efficient equipment for your home.
- Good for the environment. You can decrease your carbon footprint with a high-efficiency HVAC system because they use less fuel to run, which conserves more of our world's natural resources. Using less energy also helps eliminate carbon emissions that contribute to global warming.
- Improved temperature controls, and remote access. With technological advancements, you can now control the temperatures in various zones throughout your home, and with a smart HVAC system you can even adjust your system remotely. Many new “smart” heating and cooling systems are programmable and can be controlled through Wi-Fi and cell phones, giving you the ability to adjust the air conditioner or heat in specific rooms, even when you’re away from home.
- Increased your home’s value. Home buyers today are paying increasingly close attention to the age of a home’s HVAC equipment, so upgrading to a high-efficiency system will increase your home's value when it comes time to put it on the market.
- Potential savings from rebates and incentives. Rebates for upgrading to high-efficiency equipment are available through the New Jersey Clean Energy Program™ HVAC COOLadvantage and WARMadvantage offerings. The manufacturer of your system might also offer rebates and incentives, so be sure to ask while you’re researching your purchase.
Financing and rebate options for high efficiency products can offset a large portion of the cost of replacing your HVAC system. For example, New Jersey’s Clean Energy Program™, which is administered by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, is offering homeowners rebates ranging from $300 to $2,000 through June 30. South Jersey Gas has a financing program that allows homeowners to receive a loan of up to $11,000 at 0% interest for seven years, on qualifying efficiency equipment upgrades.
Just as it’s important to research the specs of your heating and cooling equipment, it’s also critical to understand how it will be powered, too. The new HVAC system you choose will depend on the types of fuel or power that’s available at your property. If you want the most environmentally friendly, “future-proofed” system, explore systems that run on electricity, or if you have propane or oil consider upgrading your fuel type to natural gas.
System size and professional installation are also key to achieving an optimally-functioning HVAC system. Many homeowners believe that bigger is always better, but in reality, a system that's too large will likely leave you dissatisfied because they often have more frequent 'on/off' cycling, which doesn’t cool the air effectively. An oversized system can also put extra stress on system components, risking shortening its usable lifespan.
Finally, consider environmental factors for our region. “In South Jersey, the salt air can really affect systems,” said Jim Weeden, Broadley’s sales manager. “Corrosion builds up, the exterior starts deteriorating and there is more chance for system replacement.”
The Comfort Consultants at Broadley's can help you select just the right furnace, boiler, or heat pump system for your home, as well as central air conditioners and ductless systems. Whichever equipment you decide to purchase, choosing energy-efficient products is a step in the right direction. Contact an expert as the first step toward making your home more comfortable all year long. Broadley’s Plumbing, Heating, & Air Conditioning can be reached for consultation and free estimates at 609-390-3907, via email at info@broadleys.net, and online by visiting www.broadleys.net.
