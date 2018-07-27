Online gambling in New Jersey just got a whole lot easier

Until recently, many New Jersey residents have faced a frustrating and annoying problem. For those wanting to participate in online gambling, the ability to pay with a credit card has been difficult at best. Especially in a world where credit cards are the standard form of payment, this is a stumbling block that New Jersey online casinos are anxious to fix.
What started as an attempt to regulate and prevent online gambling fraud eventually became problematic as some banks weren't allowing customers to use their credit cards to make deposits to play and gamble. In order to participate in this expressly legal and regulated activity, many gamers had to jump through hoops to prevent their payment from being declined. Or, if they didn't want to go through the hassle, players may have simply decided not to play on online sites such as playsugarhouse.com.
"At some point (the federal government) wanted to shut down illegal gambling in the U.S.," explains Mattias Stetz, COO at Rush Street Interactive/playsugarhouse.com. And as part of this, he continues, “Banks became very subjective to what transactions they would or wouldn't approve. However, since the legal and regulated New Jersey online casinos launched, some banks still haven’t changed their controls to reflect the new legal status.”
These precautions, while helpful to preventing fraudulent charges and illegal gambling, have hindered the experience of legitimate online gamers when trying to join regulated, legal gaming sites.
Well, luck must be a lady because these players now have an easy option for depositing their money. Now, in a seamless transaction, New Jersey online gaming customers can use their credit cards to support their play. In leaps and bounds, the options for players to pay for gaming are evolving.
One online establishment, the Sugarhouse Online Casino (playsugarhouse.com), has collaborated with an experienced payment provider named Wyrz to create a system that allows their customers to deposit money into individual online gaming accounts with almost all of their credit cards. The hope is that customers will find their ability to play as easy and stress-free as possible. No longer afraid of having their payment declined by the bank, players can take charge of their play time.
"Many may not be aware that one of the biggest challenges with online gaming in New Jersey has to do with depositing money to play," explains Stetz. "When a player tries to fund their account with a conventional debit or credit card payment, the transaction would often fail. Now thanks to the partnership between playsugarhouse.com and Wyrz, that is no longer an issue for those looking to wager and win on the exciting casino games offered on the site."
"Most people in this country like to deposit using their credit or debit cards," says Stetz. "This is making it so much simpler for players to get the money on their online gaming accounts."
With this new link in technology, many players can explore a whole new world of gaming and gambling that they hadn't wanted to hassle with before. The ability to pay, in this case, is the ability to play.
"This should help the New Jersey tax income from gaming as well because all players will be able to play,” points out Stetz.
