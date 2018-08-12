Why online gambling gives players more control

Online casinos, while literally at the finger tips of modern gamers, are still a relatively unknown thing. Yet online gambling in New Jersey has exploded in the past year. “The growth has been tremendous,” says Mattias Stetz, COO at Rush Street Interactive/playsugarhouse.com. “From January 2017 through March 2018, the online casino market in New Jersey has grown over 50%.”
Perhaps one of the reasons for the growth is a lesser-known fact about these readily available internet casinos. They offer, effective responsible gaming tools available that give players better control over when and how much they gamble. A player will have an easier time managing the experience of gambling online versus an experience gambling in a brick-and-mortar establishment.
The following are reasons why gamers have an easier time controlling their gambling and finding opportunities for responsible gaming when online.
1. A tractable platform
For the most part, gambling in the real world is based around very little real-time accountability. It isn't until the fun is over that some gamers realize just how far they took their entertainment.
With online gaming, players are able to better keep track of their spending, winning and losing.
"Everything online is trackable to you as a player," says Stetz, COO at Rush Street Interactive/playsugarhouse.com while talking about the Sugarhouse platform."You as a player ... are able to see in real time whenever you wish how many transactions you have done, how much you've wagered, how much you've won, how much you've lost, your current balance, etc."
2. The ability to set limits
Online, players are able to set limits that can help them manage their spending. Whether that means a limit on time spent gambling, on money spent while gambling or on money lost while gambling, each gamer can choose what limits need to be set.
The ability to set limits can help players make sure not to go over their budgets, and not to spend too much time on the site. Also, if a player starts to lose too much money, they can easily establish limits at any time. These are things that are simply not going to happen in a brick-and-mortar casino.
Setting limits is an important aspect of any type of gaming or financially involved hobby. Otherwise, it is easy for players to overstep their goals and budgets.
"We’d rather have a player that comes back every week and plays just a little bit than a player that loses more than they can afford and never comes back," says Stetz. "So for us, responsible gaming is an important feature, along with our loyalty program, that helps us to retain loyal customers.”
3. Online play is not anonymous
When signing up for an online gaming account, players are required by the regulations to use their real and other information like address and phone number. As a result, none of the players are anonymous to the site. This is very beneficial to helping players control their gaming because they are always operating under their accountability.
"You can walk in and buy 100,000 lottery tickets anonymously," says Stetz. “However, when you are playing online, you can track everything and not go overboard.”
There is also a certain amount of reassurance in knowing that the online casino is aware of each player and can double check to make sure that all players are who they say they are and qualified to play.
While each player's experience is going to be unique, gamers have the responsibility to be accountable and do their part in controlling their actions.
