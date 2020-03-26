In these challenging times our local business partners are in need of your support. These local business owners are members of our community, employers of our neighbors, and providers of an amazing array of food and services that keep our community diverse and vibrant.

Below is a list of local businesses that are open during the restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Food & Drink

Business Name Hours Address
ANDRES 3pm-8pm Daily Takeout & Delivery 1312 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Angelos Fairmount Tavern 3 to 8pm 2300 Fairmount Ave, AC
A Rando Bakery 5am to 4 pm 128 N mississippi ave AC
Back Bay Ale House 11-7 DAILY FOR CURBSIDE TAKEOUT 800 N New Hampshire Ave, AC
Backeria 1010 11am to 8pm 2110 New Road Linwood
or curbside p/u
BARRELS MARGATE MARGATE
Bonefish Grill carry out an delivery 3121 Fire Road, EHT
& packacke goods sale
Buona Vita open for takeout 801 Bay Ave, Somers Point
Carluccio's 10am to 8pm 1200 New Road, Northfield
Cheech 2 Go 6279 Harding Highway, Mays Landing
Chickie's and Pete 11am to 8pm 6055 E Black Horse Pike, EHT
CHINA SEA ABSECON 11a-9p DAILY TAKEOUT/DELIVERY/ONLINE ORDERS 662 White Horse Pike, Absecon, NJ 08201
Chido Burrito 11am to 9 M-Th, 11 to 930 F& Sa 807 Tilton Road Northfield
11:30 to 8 Sun
Christine Pastry 314 Tilton Road
Cousin Mario's 11am to 8pm 5401 Hardin gHwy Mays Landing
Crabby's Subs &Seafood 3pmto 8 pm M,Tue &Thur 1413 Rt 50 Mays Landing
Noon to 8pm Fr - Sun
Crossroads Bar and Grill 4 to 8pm 151 Philadelphia ave, Egg Harbor City
DOYLE'S POUR HOUSE 11A-8P DAILY Takeout only 345 S Main St, Barnegat Township, NJ 0800
Thurs-Sun 12-8pm Takeout only 210 W Main St, Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Dairy Queen 10am to 10 pm 310 White Horse Pike Absecon
Denny's open 335 Tilton Rod, Northfield
Dinos Subs and Pizza Monday -Sunday 9am -10pm 8016 Ventnor Ave, Margate
Downbeach Deli 8am to 730 pm 8s Essex Ave, Margate
Dunkin Donuts EHT Mon-Sun 5am-8pm Drive Thru only 6059 E Black Horse Pike EHT
El Tricolor Pizzeria & Mexican Food 11 am to 730 pm 211 S New Road, Absecon
EAT AT JOES EHT
Essl's Dugout open 7001 E Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville
Fiesta Oaxaquena 10am to 8pm 30 n Main St, Pleasantville
Frog Rock Country Club Open for Golf, Restaurant Closed 755 S White Horse Pike, Hammonton, NJ 08037
Formica's Bakery & Café 7days 7am to 6pm take out sales 2310 Artic Ave, AC
Gaspare's Italian Bistro Sun- Thursday 11:30-9:30 Friday & Sat 10pm 501 Zion Road Egg Harbor Twp
Gary's Restaurant 7am to 2pm 831 N New Road #1320 Pleasantville
Gilcrhrist Offshore Rest 8am to 1pm 734 W White Horse Pike Egg Harbor City
Gourmet Italian Cusine 11am to 8pm 324 S Pitney Rd Galloway
Gourmet Liquors 10 am to 8pm Mon- Sa, 9 to 8 Sun 319 S Pitney Rd Galloway Twp
Gregorys Rest & Bar 3pm to 10 pm 900 Shore Road, Somers Point
Joe Medit Grill 10 am to 9pm 131 Jordan Rd Somers Point
JoJos Pizza 11am to 8pm Mon - Sa 101 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Galloway
Juliano's Pub & Grill 11am to 10pm 2264 cean heights Ave, Egg Harbor twp
Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe 201 Melrose Ave. AC
Knife & fork Inn place orders by Noon p/u 4pm to 6pm 3600 Atlantic Ave, AC
La Cucina Ristorante 11am to 3pm lunch 1205 Tilton Rd Northfield
Langs Garden 9am to 6pm 2020 west Ave , Linwood
La Pizzatega 11am to 8pm 210 New Road, Linwood
LB One open for takeout 6605 E Black Horse Pike Egg Harbor Twp
Lindy Hops noon to 8pm 401 s Pitney Road Galloway twp
LINWOOD CC SHORE ROAD, LINWOOD
Luscious & Sweet Bakery 9am to 7pm 319 S Pitney Rd Galloway Twp
Mickey & Minnies Inn Tues-Sat. Noon-6pm Takeout & Grubhub Delivery 733 W White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
Minos Bakery open 106 W BHP, Pville 4100 Ventnor ave, AC
NIZAM MEDITERRANEAN 6666 E Black Horse Pike
NIZAM INDIAN Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Micchelli's Pizza 11am to 10pm 558 New Road Somers PointPie
Passion Vines 9am to 8pm EHT and Somers Point
Pierres Pizza open normal hours 7 n washington ave Margate
Pizza Di Roma 24 hours 2310 Atlantic Ave AC
Plaza Discount Liq 10am to 8om 5215 Wellington Ave Ventnor
Purdys Galloway Grill 10am to 730pm CURBSIDE PICKUP 421 Chris Gaupp Dr, Galloway
Ryfe Rest & Bar 11am to 8pm 4101 Atlantic Ave, AC
Romeos Dibona's Italian Amer 11 am to 7pm 2 Bethel Rd Somers pt
Rose Garden Grill 9am to 8PM 2605 new Road Northfield
Rose Garden Grill 9am to 3pm 80 W Jimme Leeds Rd
Russo's Liqour 10 to 8 pm weekdays noon to 8 weekends 2425 Pacific ave AC
Sack o's Subs 11am to 8pm 784 WHP,Absecon
11am to 8pm 5217 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor
11am to 8pm 926 Asbury Ave, OC
11am to 8pm 201 Tilton Rd, Northfield
8am to 8pm 6041 Whp Egg Harbor TWp
St George's Pub Food only Thurs-Sunday 4282 Harbor Beach Blvd, Brigantine
SALTWATER 9401 Ventnor Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402
SALADWORKS GALLOWAY 10-7 DAILY Takeout & Grubhub Delivery 68 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Unit 1B, Galloway, NJ 08205
Steve and Cookies 4 to 7 pm 9700 Amherst Ave, Margate
TACOCAT 2110 New Rd Suite 2, Linwood, NJ 08221
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, 1130am to 8pm 133 S Tennessee Av AC
Tilton Inn 1130am to 8pm 6823 Tilton Road EHT
9am to 8pm package goods
Tonys Baltimore Grill open deliver and takeout 2800 Atlantic Av, AC
Towne and Country Cafe Mon-Sun 7am-3pm Fri & Sat 4:30-8pm 501 Zion Road Egg Harbor Twp
Torres Primo Pizza noon to 8pm 2416 Atlantic Ac, AC
Vagabond 11 am to 6 627 Trenton Ave, AC
11am to 6pm 3016 Ocean Heights Ave, EHT
Vics Subs 742 ohio Ave, Absecon
Water Dog Smoke House 830 to 7pm 7319 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor
White Star Liqours noon to 8pm 6812 Ventnor ave, Ventnor
Woods Loan Office Monday – Friday 9 AM – 4:45 PM 1736 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Windjammer 9am to 8pm 18 Macarthur Blvd, Somers Point
Ventura's Greenhouse Restaurant 106 S Benson Ave #106, Margate City, NJ 08402
VENTURA'S OFF SHORE 2015 Shore Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225
Vincenzo's Restaurant 3pm-8pm Weekdays 11am-8pm Weekends Takeout & Delivery 28 S New York Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205
Capri Pizza open daily, close at 8 900 Tilton road, Northfield, NJ
Romano's Pizza open daily, close at 8 218 W. New York Ave., Somers Point, NJ
Michelli's Pizza open daily, close at 8 558 New Road, Somers Point, NJ
Sal's Coal Fired Pizza open daily, close at 8 501 New Road, Somers Point, NJ
Circle Liquor open daily, free delivery 1 MacArthur Blvd., Somers Point, NJ
El Tipico weekends only 558 New Road, Somers Point, NJ
Cape May County
6th Street Pizza and Grill open 600 Boardwalk, Ocean City,
7 Mile Brewery 4 p.m. to 7 p.m 3156 Route 9 S., Rio Grande,
A Piece of cake 1804 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May
Alumni Grill, 7 days 11-7 p/u and delivery 1050 Route 47 S., Rio Grande
Arlene's On Asbury 7am - 3 pm M-S, Sun. 7am-1pm 624 Asbury Ave., Ocean City
Augies Omelette Hous 7am to 2 pm Fri - Mon 709 E ninth St OC
Avalon Coffe 7am to 3pm 3167 Route 9 S., Rio Grande
Barefoot Market 214 West Ave OC
Beef Jerky Outlet 1208 Rt 109 Cape may
Boulevard Liqours 9am to 8pm mon- sat 501 Roosevelt Blvd, Marmora
10am to 8pm Sun
Bungalow Bowls 1054 Asbury Av, OC
Cafe 101 and Carvery 1s Main St Cape May Court House
Concord Café 7804 Dune Dr. Avalon
Country Club Tavern 1512 N Rt 9 CMCH
Cousin's Restaurant & Catering pick-ups will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m Thursday, Friday 104 Asbury Ave OC
and Saturday with delivery in Ocean City for orders over $200.
Dead End Bakehouse 1050 Bay Ave OC
Dominos Pizza 10:30am-12:30am S-Th. 10:30am-1am F/S 862 Asbury Av, OC
Express Pizza & Subs 719 Battersea Rd, OC
Gaiss' Market 1215 Bayshore Rd, Villas, NJ 08251
jon & Patty Coffe Bar 4pm to 630 pm Thurs - Sat 637 Asbury aVe OC
Marge's Diner 630am to 2pm 1974 Rt 9, Clermont
Marios Pizza 11am to close 1510 Bay Ave, OC
oc Café 846 Central Ave OC
Piccini Pizza 1130 to 9 1260 West ave, OC
Randazzo's 11am to 8pm 34th St and Asbury Ave, OC
Rauhauser's Candy 10 am to 6pm M- Sa 721 Asbury Av, OC
Readys Coffee 415 E Eighth Ave, OC
Seaville Tavern 10am to 8pm 29 New Bridge Rd Seaville
Sunrise Café 1200 Asbury Ave, OC
the YB 12PM-8PM 7 days a week 314 Beach Av, Cape MAY
Wards 730 Asbury Av, OC
Georges Place Open 8AM-8PM 301 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204
Georges Place -Courthouse Open 10AM-7PM 104 N Main St, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Fudge Kitchen
MANCO & MANCO OC AND SP
Cape May Brewing 10-7 10 -8
Harbor Burger Bar Stone Harbor
La Costa Lounge Sea Isle City
O'Donnell's Pour House Sea Isle City
nemos pizza Stone Harbor
Basilicos Ristorante-Pizzeria Sea Isle City
Yesterday's Tavern and Liquor store 7 days a week 11am -8pm Marmora
Mama Mia's Ristorante Marmora
Rio Station Take out 10-8 route 9 Rio Grande
Bellevue tavern open daily 10;30-8PM Cape may Court House
Ugly Mug Opn 11-8 take out only Washington st mall, Cape may
C view Tavern Open 12-8 daily Take out 1380 Washington st. Cape may
Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe Open 12-8 daily Take out
The Deauville Inn Sunday-Thursday 5-7 Friday saturday-11-8 201 Willard Rd, Strathmere, NJ 08248
Mikes Bayshore café
Rick's Seafood Thurs-Sun takeout only 435 W Spruce Ave, North Wildwood, NJ

 

Other Businesses

Business Name Hours Open Address
Auto Tech Tire And Service Somers Point, NJ
Clay's Climate Control Linwood, NJ
Dairy Queen 10m-10pm 310 Whitehorse Pike
Daughter of A Rose open 7 days a week 24 N. Sovereign Ave
Dirkes Auto closed phone orders only 6935 E. Black Horse Pike, Mayls Landing
Dollar General open 8am-9pm various locations
Edward Jones Investments open 3137 Fire Road EHT
Equity Plus open 660 New Road, Northfield
Farpoint Toys open 12noon-6pm Weds - Sunday 5113 Harding Highway, Mays Landing
Fro Me A Party Mon-Thurs 9-6pm Friday 9:30-7pm Sat 9am-7pm
Galaxy Tees Printing Mon-Fri orders only EHT
Greentree Mortgage, open for phone calls 3112 /fire Road EHT
JGS Contractor, open for appointments
Linwood County Club open for takeout Linwood NJ
Little Water Distillery open for delivery Linwood, EHT, Somers Point
Lucky Dog Custom Apparel, open but not taking walk ins Plesantville NJ
McNaughton's Garden Center Somers Point, NJ
Passion Vines open for delivery EHT
Purdy Automotive open 7:30am - 3:30pm Monday thru Friday EHT
Red Rose Auto Repait open 7:30-3:30pm EHT
Point Auto Repair Somers Point, NJ
Rid Pest Control Selling do it yourself and also dropping off materials if needed. serving Atlantic & Cape May Counties
Ronnie's Garden Center Northfield, NJ
Rain Florist taking phone orders and delivering Ventnor NJ
Russos Liquor Store open Atlantic City NJ
Santoris Produce open Monday -Saturday / Sunday 10am-3pm AC, Vineland , Galloway, Somers Point
State Farm - Corinne Leisey-Gulati Northfield, NJ
Strickland Transmission Monday - Friday 8am - 5pm EHT
Top Nothc Roofing & Siding open pam - 4pm Monday - Friday EHT
White Star Liquors open dailey Ventnor
Woods Loan Office Mon- Friday 9am-4:45 pm 1736 Atlantic Ave Atlantic City
Wiser Insurance available by phone EHT
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Drip N Scoop,  open CceanCity
Johnsons Popcorn open for online orders Ocean City NJ
Griswold Home Care Home Care in Cape May and Atlantic County, NJ 3323 Simpson Ave #2, Ocean City, NJ 08226
Ocean City Coffee Company open Ocean City NJ
Petals Floral Shop offering curbside pickups and deliveries Wildwood NJ
Pretzal Shop open for business Cape May Cour House
Rauhausers Candy open for takeoup / offering delivery from 10am-5pm Ocean City NJ
Readys Coffee Shop open for takeout / offering deliver Ocean City NJ
Julios on Main  open Vineland
South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter  open Delsea Drive Vinelnd
Terrignos Bakery open Bridgeton NJ
Dr. Olivieri  M-W 8am-6pm / Fri 8-12 Rio Grande NJ
Burke Motors m-f service deparment open only Cape May Court House
American Deli & Pizza  take out only Villas NJ

 

Supermarkets

Business Name Hours Address
Acme 6 am to 10pm, 11pm, midnight or 1 am depending on location
Aldi open 9am to 7pm 6028 Black Horse Pike ,EHT
Asian Market 9am to 8pm daily 700 E Black Horse Pike, Pville
Santoris Produce 8am to 6 pm Mon-Sat Galloway, Somers Point, AC Vineland
10am to 3pm Sun Galloway, Somers Point, AC Vineland
Shoprite 7am to midnight daily 616 Whitehorse Pike, Absecon
3003 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township
401 South Pitney Road, Galloway Township
Peachtree Plaza, 80 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton
Route 9 and Bethel Road, Somers Point
Aldi Cape May open 9am to 7pm 3201 Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Bennie Bread & Italian Market open weekends 1159 Asbury Ave OC
Blitz Market 3360 Asbury Av, OC
Shoprite CapeMAy 7am to midnight 4 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora
1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Aldi 9am to 7pm 18 Cornwell Drive, Bridgeton
3880 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland
gaiss's market open daily 8-7 1215 Bayshore Road , Villas

