In these challenging times our local business partners are in need of your support. These local business owners are members of our community, employers of our neighbors, and providers of an amazing array of food and services that keep our community diverse and vibrant.
Below is a list of local businesses that are open during the restrictions related to the coronavirus.
If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list or want to inquire about our enhanced listing please email Michele Potts @ Mpotts@pressofac.com. Last updated 3/27/2020
Food & Drink
|Business Name
|Hours
|Address
|ANDRES
|3pm-8pm Daily Takeout & Delivery
|1312 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203
|Angelos Fairmount Tavern
|3 to 8pm
|2300 Fairmount Ave, AC
|A Rando Bakery
|5am to 4 pm
|128 N mississippi ave AC
|Back Bay Ale House
|11-7 DAILY FOR CURBSIDE TAKEOUT
|800 N New Hampshire Ave, AC
|Backeria 1010
|11am to 8pm
|2110 New Road Linwood
|or curbside p/u
|BARRELS MARGATE
|MARGATE
|Bonefish Grill
|carry out an delivery
|3121 Fire Road, EHT
|& packacke goods sale
|Buona Vita
|open for takeout
|801 Bay Ave, Somers Point
|Carluccio's
|10am to 8pm
|1200 New Road, Northfield
|Cheech 2 Go
|6279 Harding Highway, Mays Landing
|Chickie's and Pete
|11am to 8pm
|6055 E Black Horse Pike, EHT
|CHINA SEA ABSECON
|11a-9p DAILY TAKEOUT/DELIVERY/ONLINE ORDERS
|662 White Horse Pike, Absecon, NJ 08201
|Chido Burrito
|11am to 9 M-Th, 11 to 930 F& Sa
|807 Tilton Road Northfield
|11:30 to 8 Sun
|Christine Pastry
|314 Tilton Road
|Cousin Mario's
|11am to 8pm
|5401 Hardin gHwy Mays Landing
|Crabby's Subs &Seafood
|3pmto 8 pm M,Tue &Thur
|1413 Rt 50 Mays Landing
|Noon to 8pm Fr - Sun
|Crossroads Bar and Grill
|4 to 8pm
|151 Philadelphia ave, Egg Harbor City
|DOYLE'S POUR HOUSE
|11A-8P DAILY Takeout only
|345 S Main St, Barnegat Township, NJ 0800
|Thurs-Sun 12-8pm Takeout only
|210 W Main St, Tuckerton, NJ 08087
|Dairy Queen
|10am to 10 pm
|310 White Horse Pike Absecon
|Denny's
|open
|335 Tilton Rod, Northfield
|Dinos Subs and Pizza
|Monday -Sunday 9am -10pm
|8016 Ventnor Ave, Margate
|Downbeach Deli
|8am to 730 pm
|8s Essex Ave, Margate
|Dunkin Donuts EHT
|Mon-Sun 5am-8pm Drive Thru only
|6059 E Black Horse Pike EHT
|El Tricolor Pizzeria & Mexican Food
|11 am to 730 pm
|211 S New Road, Absecon
|EAT AT JOES
|EHT
|Essl's Dugout
|open
|7001 E Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville
|Fiesta Oaxaquena
|10am to 8pm
|30 n Main St, Pleasantville
|Frog Rock Country Club
|Open for Golf, Restaurant Closed
|755 S White Horse Pike, Hammonton, NJ 08037
|Formica's Bakery & Café
|7days 7am to 6pm take out sales
|2310 Artic Ave, AC
|Gaspare's Italian Bistro
|Sun- Thursday 11:30-9:30 Friday & Sat 10pm
|501 Zion Road Egg Harbor Twp
|Gary's Restaurant
|7am to 2pm
|831 N New Road #1320 Pleasantville
|Gilcrhrist Offshore Rest
|8am to 1pm
|734 W White Horse Pike Egg Harbor City
|Gourmet Italian Cusine
|11am to 8pm
|324 S Pitney Rd Galloway
|Gourmet Liquors
|10 am to 8pm Mon- Sa, 9 to 8 Sun
|319 S Pitney Rd Galloway Twp
|Gregorys Rest & Bar
|3pm to 10 pm
|900 Shore Road, Somers Point
|Joe Medit Grill
|10 am to 9pm
|131 Jordan Rd Somers Point
|JoJos Pizza
|11am to 8pm Mon - Sa
|101 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Galloway
|Juliano's Pub & Grill
|11am to 10pm
|2264 cean heights Ave, Egg Harbor twp
|Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
|201 Melrose Ave. AC
|Knife & fork Inn
|place orders by Noon p/u 4pm to 6pm
|3600 Atlantic Ave, AC
|La Cucina Ristorante
|11am to 3pm lunch
|1205 Tilton Rd Northfield
|Langs Garden
|9am to 6pm
|2020 west Ave , Linwood
|La Pizzatega
|11am to 8pm
|210 New Road, Linwood
|LB One
|open for takeout
|6605 E Black Horse Pike Egg Harbor Twp
|Lindy Hops
|noon to 8pm
|401 s Pitney Road Galloway twp
|LINWOOD CC
|SHORE ROAD, LINWOOD
|Luscious & Sweet Bakery
|9am to 7pm
|319 S Pitney Rd Galloway Twp
|Mickey & Minnies Inn
|Tues-Sat. Noon-6pm Takeout & Grubhub Delivery
|733 W White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
|Minos Bakery
|open
|106 W BHP, Pville 4100 Ventnor ave, AC
|NIZAM MEDITERRANEAN
|6666 E Black Horse Pike
|NIZAM INDIAN
|Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
|Micchelli's Pizza
|11am to 10pm
|558 New Road Somers PointPie
|Passion Vines
|9am to 8pm
|EHT and Somers Point
|Pierres Pizza
|open normal hours
|7 n washington ave Margate
|Pizza Di Roma
|24 hours
|2310 Atlantic Ave AC
|Plaza Discount Liq
|10am to 8om
|5215 Wellington Ave Ventnor
|Purdys Galloway Grill
|10am to 730pm CURBSIDE PICKUP
|421 Chris Gaupp Dr, Galloway
|Ryfe Rest & Bar
|11am to 8pm
|4101 Atlantic Ave, AC
|Romeos Dibona's Italian Amer
|11 am to 7pm
|2 Bethel Rd Somers pt
|Rose Garden Grill
|9am to 8PM
|2605 new Road Northfield
|Rose Garden Grill
|9am to 3pm
|80 W Jimme Leeds Rd
|Russo's Liqour
|10 to 8 pm weekdays noon to 8 weekends
|2425 Pacific ave AC
|Sack o's Subs
|11am to 8pm
|784 WHP,Absecon
|11am to 8pm
|5217 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor
|11am to 8pm
|926 Asbury Ave, OC
|11am to 8pm
|201 Tilton Rd, Northfield
|8am to 8pm
|6041 Whp Egg Harbor TWp
|St George's Pub
|Food only Thurs-Sunday
|4282 Harbor Beach Blvd, Brigantine
|SALTWATER
|9401 Ventnor Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402
|SALADWORKS GALLOWAY
|10-7 DAILY Takeout & Grubhub Delivery
|68 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Unit 1B, Galloway, NJ 08205
|Steve and Cookies
|4 to 7 pm
|9700 Amherst Ave, Margate
|TACOCAT
|2110 New Rd Suite 2, Linwood, NJ 08221
|Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall,
|1130am to 8pm
|133 S Tennessee Av AC
|Tilton Inn
|1130am to 8pm
|6823 Tilton Road EHT
|9am to 8pm package goods
|Tonys Baltimore Grill
|open deliver and takeout
|2800 Atlantic Av, AC
|Towne and Country Cafe
|Mon-Sun 7am-3pm Fri & Sat 4:30-8pm
|501 Zion Road Egg Harbor Twp
|Torres Primo Pizza
|noon to 8pm
|2416 Atlantic Ac, AC
|Vagabond
|11 am to 6
|627 Trenton Ave, AC
|11am to 6pm
|3016 Ocean Heights Ave, EHT
|Vics Subs
|742 ohio Ave, Absecon
|Water Dog Smoke House
|830 to 7pm
|7319 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor
|White Star Liqours
|noon to 8pm
|6812 Ventnor ave, Ventnor
|Woods Loan Office
|Monday – Friday 9 AM – 4:45 PM
|1736 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
|Windjammer
|9am to 8pm
|18 Macarthur Blvd, Somers Point
|Ventura's Greenhouse Restaurant
|106 S Benson Ave #106, Margate City, NJ 08402
|VENTURA'S OFF SHORE
|2015 Shore Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225
|Vincenzo's Restaurant
|3pm-8pm Weekdays 11am-8pm Weekends Takeout & Delivery
|28 S New York Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205
|Capri Pizza
|open daily, close at 8
|900 Tilton road, Northfield, NJ
|Romano's Pizza
|open daily, close at 8
|218 W. New York Ave., Somers Point, NJ
|Michelli's Pizza
|open daily, close at 8
|558 New Road, Somers Point, NJ
|Sal's Coal Fired Pizza
|open daily, close at 8
|501 New Road, Somers Point, NJ
|Circle Liquor
|open daily, free delivery
|1 MacArthur Blvd., Somers Point, NJ
|El Tipico
|weekends only
|558 New Road, Somers Point, NJ
|Cape May County
|6th Street Pizza and Grill
|open
|600 Boardwalk, Ocean City,
|7 Mile Brewery
|4 p.m. to 7 p.m
|3156 Route 9 S., Rio Grande,
|A Piece of cake
|1804 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May
|Alumni Grill,
|7 days 11-7 p/u and delivery
|1050 Route 47 S., Rio Grande
|Arlene's On Asbury
|7am - 3 pm M-S, Sun. 7am-1pm
|624 Asbury Ave., Ocean City
|Augies Omelette Hous
|7am to 2 pm Fri - Mon
|709 E ninth St OC
|Avalon Coffe
|7am to 3pm
|3167 Route 9 S., Rio Grande
|Barefoot Market
|214 West Ave OC
|Beef Jerky Outlet
|1208 Rt 109 Cape may
|Boulevard Liqours
|9am to 8pm mon- sat
|501 Roosevelt Blvd, Marmora
|10am to 8pm Sun
|Bungalow Bowls
|1054 Asbury Av, OC
|Cafe 101 and Carvery
|1s Main St Cape May Court House
|Concord Café
|7804 Dune Dr. Avalon
|Country Club Tavern
|1512 N Rt 9 CMCH
|Cousin's Restaurant & Catering
|pick-ups will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m Thursday, Friday
|104 Asbury Ave OC
|and Saturday with delivery in Ocean City for orders over $200.
|Dead End Bakehouse
|1050 Bay Ave OC
|Dominos Pizza
|10:30am-12:30am S-Th. 10:30am-1am F/S
|862 Asbury Av, OC
|Express Pizza & Subs
|719 Battersea Rd, OC
|Gaiss' Market
|1215 Bayshore Rd, Villas, NJ 08251
|jon & Patty Coffe Bar
|4pm to 630 pm Thurs - Sat
|637 Asbury aVe OC
|Marge's Diner
|630am to 2pm
|1974 Rt 9, Clermont
|Marios Pizza
|11am to close
|1510 Bay Ave, OC
|oc Café
|846 Central Ave OC
|Piccini Pizza
|1130 to 9
|1260 West ave, OC
|Randazzo's
|11am to 8pm
|34th St and Asbury Ave, OC
|Rauhauser's Candy
|10 am to 6pm M- Sa
|721 Asbury Av, OC
|Readys Coffee
|415 E Eighth Ave, OC
|Seaville Tavern
|10am to 8pm
|29 New Bridge Rd Seaville
|Sunrise Café
|1200 Asbury Ave, OC
|the YB
|12PM-8PM 7 days a week
|314 Beach Av, Cape MAY
|Wards
|730 Asbury Av, OC
|Georges Place
|Open 8AM-8PM
|301 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204
|Georges Place -Courthouse
|Open 10AM-7PM
|104 N Main St, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
|Fudge Kitchen
|MANCO & MANCO OC AND SP
|Cape May Brewing
|10-7 10 -8
|Harbor Burger Bar
|Stone Harbor
|La Costa Lounge
|Sea Isle City
|O'Donnell's Pour House
|Sea Isle City
|nemos pizza
|Stone Harbor
|Basilicos Ristorante-Pizzeria
|Sea Isle City
|Yesterday's Tavern and Liquor store
|7 days a week 11am -8pm
|Marmora
|Mama Mia's Ristorante
|Marmora
|Rio Station
|Take out 10-8
|route 9 Rio Grande
|Bellevue tavern
|open daily 10;30-8PM
|Cape may Court House
|Ugly Mug
|Opn 11-8 take out only
|Washington st mall, Cape may
|C view Tavern
|Open 12-8 daily Take out
|1380 Washington st. Cape may
|Kelsey & Kim's Southern Cafe
|Open 12-8 daily Take out
|The Deauville Inn
|Sunday-Thursday 5-7 Friday saturday-11-8
|201 Willard Rd, Strathmere, NJ 08248
|Mikes Bayshore café
|Rick's Seafood
|Thurs-Sun takeout only
|435 W Spruce Ave, North Wildwood, NJ
Other Businesses
|Business Name
|Hours Open
|Address
|Auto Tech Tire And Service
|Somers Point, NJ
|Clay's Climate Control
|Linwood, NJ
|Dairy Queen
|10m-10pm
|310 Whitehorse Pike
|Daughter of A Rose
|open 7 days a week
|24 N. Sovereign Ave
|Dirkes Auto
|closed phone orders only
|6935 E. Black Horse Pike, Mayls Landing
|Dollar General
|open 8am-9pm
|various locations
|Edward Jones Investments
|open
|3137 Fire Road EHT
|Equity Plus
|open
|660 New Road, Northfield
|Farpoint Toys
|open 12noon-6pm Weds - Sunday
|5113 Harding Highway, Mays Landing
|Fro Me A Party
|Mon-Thurs 9-6pm Friday 9:30-7pm Sat 9am-7pm
|Galaxy Tees Printing
|Mon-Fri orders only
|EHT
|Greentree Mortgage,
|open for phone calls
|3112 /fire Road EHT
|JGS Contractor,
|open for appointments
|Linwood County Club
|open for takeout
|Linwood NJ
|Little Water Distillery
|open for delivery
|Linwood, EHT, Somers Point
|Lucky Dog Custom Apparel,
|open but not taking walk ins
|Plesantville NJ
|McNaughton's Garden Center
|Somers Point, NJ
|Passion Vines
|open for delivery
|EHT
|Purdy Automotive
|open 7:30am - 3:30pm Monday thru Friday
|EHT
|Red Rose Auto Repait
|open 7:30-3:30pm
|EHT
|Point Auto Repair
|Somers Point, NJ
|Rid Pest Control
|Selling do it yourself and also dropping off materials if needed.
|serving Atlantic & Cape May Counties
|Ronnie's Garden Center
|Northfield, NJ
|Rain Florist
|taking phone orders and delivering
|Ventnor NJ
|Russos Liquor Store
|open
|Atlantic City NJ
|Santoris Produce
|open Monday -Saturday / Sunday 10am-3pm
|AC, Vineland , Galloway, Somers Point
|State Farm - Corinne Leisey-Gulati
|Northfield, NJ
|Strickland Transmission
|Monday - Friday 8am - 5pm
|EHT
|Top Nothc Roofing & Siding
|open pam - 4pm Monday - Friday
|EHT
|White Star Liquors
|open dailey
|Ventnor
|Woods Loan Office
|Mon- Friday 9am-4:45 pm
|1736 Atlantic Ave Atlantic City
|Wiser Insurance
|available by phone
|EHT
|CAPE MAY COUNTY
|Drip N Scoop,
|open
|CceanCity
|Johnsons Popcorn
|open for online orders
|Ocean City NJ
|Griswold Home Care
|Home Care in Cape May and Atlantic County, NJ
|3323 Simpson Ave #2, Ocean City, NJ 08226
|Ocean City Coffee Company
|open
|Ocean City NJ
|Petals Floral Shop
|offering curbside pickups and deliveries
|Wildwood NJ
|Pretzal Shop
|open for business
|Cape May Cour House
|Rauhausers Candy
|open for takeoup / offering delivery from 10am-5pm
|Ocean City NJ
|Readys Coffee Shop
|open for takeout / offering deliver
|Ocean City NJ
|Julios on Main
|open
|Vineland
|South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter
|open
|Delsea Drive Vinelnd
|Terrignos Bakery
|open
|Bridgeton NJ
|Dr. Olivieri
|M-W 8am-6pm / Fri 8-12
|Rio Grande NJ
|Burke Motors
|m-f service deparment open only
|Cape May Court House
|American Deli & Pizza
|take out only
|Villas NJ
Supermarkets
|Business Name
|Hours
|Address
|Acme
|6 am to 10pm, 11pm, midnight or 1 am
|depending on location
|Aldi
|open 9am to 7pm
|6028 Black Horse Pike ,EHT
|Asian Market
|9am to 8pm daily
|700 E Black Horse Pike, Pville
|Santoris Produce
|8am to 6 pm Mon-Sat
|Galloway, Somers Point, AC Vineland
|10am to 3pm Sun
|Galloway, Somers Point, AC Vineland
|Shoprite
|7am to midnight daily
|616 Whitehorse Pike, Absecon
|3003 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township
|401 South Pitney Road, Galloway Township
|Peachtree Plaza, 80 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton
|Route 9 and Bethel Road, Somers Point
|Aldi Cape May
|open 9am to 7pm
|3201 Route 9 South, Rio Grande
|Bennie Bread & Italian Market
|open weekends
|1159 Asbury Ave OC
|Blitz Market
|3360 Asbury Av, OC
|Shoprite CapeMAy
|7am to midnight
|4 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora
|1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
|Aldi
|9am to 7pm
|18 Cornwell Drive, Bridgeton
|3880 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland
|gaiss's market
|open daily 8-7
|1215 Bayshore Road , Villas
