For the last 40 years, Len Ariff, owner of SeaGlass Medical, has been at the forefront of making diagnostic testing available to South Jersey region in this time of crisis. During the 1984 HIV/AIDS panic, Len had one of the first diagnostic test.
As concerns and precautions continue during the time of Coronavirus, a COVID-19 test kit is available through the Ventnor City based medical distributor and partner, BioLab Sciences.
The test is available for medical personnel, corporations and institutions to purchase in bulk.
What is the test?
BioLab Sciences has been approved to produce the COVID-19 Test Kit which tests specific antibodies and provides quick screening results.
In March, Coronavirus COVID-19 rapid 10- minute blood test results were filed with U.S. Food and Drug Administration and granted a release to sell the “2019-nCoV IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette”. The blood screening test kit includes all the necessary components to perform this 10 minute test. The results are read as a bar indicating that you are possibly a carrier or possibly have the virus.
The test was fast-tracked by the FDA for commercial use and was granted the Emergency US Authorization.
In April, SeaGlass Medical was introduced to the unique 10 minute COVID-19 test and signed on to a partnership with BioLab Sciences for distribution.
How the test works
The “2019-nCoV IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette” uses a drop of blood with a buffer solution on the test to find the presence of two antibodies in the system.
The ImmunoglobinM (IgM) can be tested as an early warning sign of infection, while the ImmunoglobinG (IgG) can be measured later as a specific and strong reaction against the virus. After 10 minutes, the results are read as “+” or “-“ ….. indicating that you are possibly a carrier or have the virus. The available test is for screening only. Positive results should be taken seriously: with quarantining as soon as possible and confirmation testing from a hospital or lab test
The BioLab Sciences and SeaGlass Medical partnership
Before choosing a product line, Len examined the science and the company that manufactures the products. BioLab Sciences based in Scottsdale, Arizona has won multiple awards for their advancements in wound care technologies in 2019.
With the application to the Emergency Use Authorization, BioLab Sciences has been allowed to sell the rapid test cassette with state agencies, hospitals, clinics, and government accounts that have ordered our test.
Len can explain the pricing and further information to potential purchasers.
The “2019-nCoV IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette” is made in the San Diego and are being sold by a USA based company.
The testing supervisors are guided in the use of our product. “I have on file FDA, insurance, CDC documentation including the forms needed to report positive results. I will update the medical community with the latest reimbursement forms and codes. Extra buffer (testing ingredient) will be supplied free of charge if more is needed” explains Len.
The test is available for medical personnel, corporations and institutions to purchase in bulk. For further information, go to www.seaglassmedical.com or contact Len at 443-831-6899
