If you’ve been curious about straightening your teeth with braces or clear aligners but haven’t yet made it into our office, now might be the perfect time to learn more – right from the comfort of home!
BRAYCES Orthodontics, with offices in Wildwood and Marmora, is now offering virtual consultations. Interested patients can meet with doctors and staff by phone or video to learn more about braces or Invisalign with BRAYCES and to see if they are good candidates for orthodontic treatment.
“We always strive to offer convenient appointment options for our patients, and we are so pleased to now be able to consult with patients virtually,” says Dr. Robert Tarby. “All we need to get started are a few simple photos of your smile and your teeth, and which allow us to assess your teeth and your bite and to begin constructing a treatment plan.”
Unlike other virtual options, Dr. Tarby and his partner, Dr. Robert Bray, who both live locally, will see patients at BRAYCES offices to start treatment and as appropriate throughout the course of treatment. “We want to enable people to seek treatment in a convenient way through our virtual consultations, but also look forward to getting to know these patients in person,” says Dr. Bray.
As always, consultations are complimentary, and now you can consult with our doctors without leaving home! Visit us www.brayces.com to schedule an appointment and submit photos, or call us at 609-272-9237 to learn more.
