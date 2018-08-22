A day after he returned to work from a five-week suspension, Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim apologized to the organization, the team’s fans and “most of all” his family for the DUI arrest that forced his absence.
“It’s an honor and privilege to work in the National Football League” and the Cardinals organization. “I failed to live up to the standards and expectations and I’m sorry,” he said at a news conference Wednesday at team headquarters.
Keim was arrested July 4 in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler a short distance from his home. He pleaded guilty to extreme DUI on July 17, the same day he was suspended from his job by Cardinals President Michael Bidwill and fined $200,000.
No changes coming to league’s helmet rule: The NFL Competition Committee has recommended not making any changes to the helmet rule approved by owners in the offseason, which means instant replay use for officials will not be instituted for such calls.
After members of the powerful committee held a conference call Wednesday, football operations chief Troy Vincent noted there would be no alterations. Vincent said the feedback after two weeks of preseason games was reviewed and “the committee resolved that there will be no changes ... “
“The committee also determined that inadvertent or incidental contact with the helmet and/or facemask is not a foul,” Vincent said.
49ers’ Sherman ready for exhibition debut: Richard Sherman has been around the NFL long enough that playing in exhibition games might not seem to be of critical importance.
But after going more than nine months without game action following a season-ending Achilles tendon injury and joining a new team with the San Francisco 49ers, Sherman is eager to get back on the field.
He said Wednesday he plans to play in San Francisco’s exhibition game at Indianapolis on Saturday in his first action for the 49ers at cornerback after spending his first seven seasons playing for NFC West rival Seattle.
Cowboys center Frederick has neurological disorder: Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick said he has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that causes weakness in various parts of the body and isn’t sure on a timetable for his return.
The 27-year-old Frederick said in a statement issued by the team Wednesday that he has received two treatments for Guillain-Barre Syndrome during the past 48 hours and that the treatments will continue for several days.
Frederick has started all 83 games, including three playoff games, since the Cowboys drafted him late in the first round in 2013.
Jets waive Santos, clear spot for Revis’ 1-day contract: The New York Jets have released kicker Cairo Santos, a day after claiming Jason Myers off waivers from Seattle.
The team signed free agent cornerback Darrelle Revis to the active roster with its corresponding move Wednesday.
No, the seven-time All-Pro is not returning. The one-day contract he signed last month to retire as a member of the Jets was officially submitted since New York had a spot on its 90-man roster.
— Associated Press
Santos signed with the Jets in March, but was unable to kick in training camp because of a groin injury suffered late last season while with Chicago.