Bob Bowman, the longtime coach of retired 23-time Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps, has acknowledged and apologized for inappropriate text messages that were sent from his cellphone to former Olympic swimmer Caroline Burckle in 2011.
At the time, Bowman was a coach for the U.S. national team, along with Sean Hutchison, who was also said to be involved in the texting.
Bowman currently coaches Arizona State’s men’s and women’s teams, and after a review by the university it said he’s been warned that similar behavior won’t be tolerated. The university said in a statement that it was unaware of the incident when Bowman was hired in 2015.
Soccer
Canadian teen Davies joins Bayern for record $22M: Bayern Munich has agreed to sign Canada’s teenage forward Alphonso Davies from Vancouver Whitecaps for $22 million (18.75 million euros), a record for an MLS player.
The Bundesliga powerhouse said the 17-year-old Ghana-born Davies, who has already made eight appearances for his country, will join Jan. 1, 2019, and that his contract will run through June 2023.
Marseille faces fine, deferred suspension for fan disorder: UEFA has threatened Marseille with a one-season ban from European competition for persistent fan disorder, including incidents at the Europa League final in May.
European football’s ruling body said its disciplinary panel deferred the suspension for a two-year probationary period.
Marseille must pay a fine of 100,000 euros ($117,000) and compensate Lyon, which hosted the final, for damage caused by fans. In this season’s Europa League, Marseille must play its next home game in an empty stadium, and close both ends of the Velodrome for the second.
Marseille supporters misbehaved during the 3-0 loss against Atletico Madrid at near-neighbor Lyon.
AC Milan names ex-coach Leonardo as sporting director: Former AC Milan player and coach Leonardo has been appointed as its new sporting director.
The club made the announcement Wednesday, a day after dismissing Massimiliano Mirabelli.
“The return of Leonardo ... is another step forward on our path to success,” Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni said.
Leonardo, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994, joined Milan in 1997 and spent five seasons as a Rossoneri player, winning Serie A and the Italian Cup. He returned as coach in 2009 for one season.
Auto racing
Fittipaldi cleared to race in IndyCar rest of season: Pietro Fittipaldi will race this weekend in the IndyCar event at Mid-Ohio, his first competition since suffering serious leg injuries in a crash two months ago.
Fittipaldi was injured May 4 when he crashed a sports car in the FIA WEC event at Spa-Francorchamps. The IndyCar rookie has been rehabilitating his injuries in Indiana-polis and was cleared to race Sunday at Mid-Ohio.
Fittipaldi is scheduled to drive Dale Coyne Racing’s No. 19 for the remaining five IndyCar events this season.
Mid-Ohio will be Fittipaldi’s first race on a road course in the IndyCar Series. It will be just his second series start. He debuted at Phoenix in April but was injured before he could make his first attempt at racing in the Indianapolis 500.
