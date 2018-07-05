Former St. Augustine Prep head football coach Mark Reardon has joined the Holy Spirit High School staff as the defensive coordinator, the Spartans announced last week.
Reardon, a 1989 Holy Spirit graduate, also will be the school’s director of institutional advancement. The Spartans finished 8-3 and lost in the state Non-Public II semifinals to Mater Dei last season. Reardon is close friends with Spirit head coach A.J. Russo
Reardon led St. Augustine to a 42-9 in his five seasons and won 25 straight games against South Jersey opponents.
“Reardon came to St. Augustine from Villanova University, where he was an assistant coach for 12 seasons. He guided a dominant defense that helped the Wildcats win the 2009 Football Championship Subdivision national championship,” The Press of Atlantic City reported.
Reardon’s return to Holy Spirit also reunites him with Charlie Roman, who was his top assistant at St. Augustine. Roman was the head coach of Spirit teams that won state titles in 2010 and 2011. Coach Bill Walsh led Spirit to a state championship in 2007. (Another former Spartan coach Leo Hamlet was named Atlantic City High School’s new head coach.)
Holy Spirit will have one of the finest coaching staffs in the state based on experience, character and state championships.
Anthony Lawler, Kevin Curau and Paige Sofield are first team Division All-Stars.
Locals Anthony Lawler and Kevin Curau Kevin of Holy Spirit were named to the National Division Golf All-stars. Track standout Paige Sofield of Holy Spirit was selected for the first team 800 meter All-Stars. Mya Pomatto, of Egg Harbor Township (shot put) and sister Michaela (javelin) were also honored.
Previously locals on Spartan crews were honored with Elite Crew All-Star status. These outstanding athletes include Rachel Fabel, Mollie Knoff, Abby and Maddie Koch, Will Hoffman, and Charlie Murray.
Turning back the pages to…
1978: The team of Rick and Rob Vazquez, Jill Koch, Kim Mogan, and Luanne Marrandino captured the Brigantine Recreation Championship by winning all playoff games after going winless in the regular season. The winning strategy was simple: Give the ball to Rick Vasquez and let him drive and then pack in the defense. The strategy worked in an upset championship win. Trophies were presented by CER Director Jim Mogan.
2010: Steven Schrenk (St. Augustine) hit his first collegiate home run with two men on base to lead Villanova to a 17-5 win over Penn. The freshman varsity player had a .455 batting average.
2013: Atlantic City High School’s Jon Brocoleri and Giancarlo Martinez were named to The Press All Star baseball second team along with Holy Spirit’s Ryan Solari.
2014: Head Coach Mike Morgan stepped down after 20 years of building the Rams into a power in the Atlantic County Junior football League. Under his leadership the teams won 10 Conference championships, 11 Division titles and 1 county championship.
2015: All-Star One with locals Kayla Tobin, Masey Klemm, Taylor Timek, Brooke Sharp, Emily Gresham, Taylor Powell, and Kara Graybill captured the National Mid-Atlantic Cheer/Gymnastics Championship at the Wildwood Convention Hall before a large audience. The competition is scored on the basis of tumbling, stunting and dance routines. The locals excelled winning the divisional and national crowns. Locals Mikayla Flickenger, Leila Smith, and Ella Lawler also earned high marks in the competition.
2016: Sa’eed Nelson scored 28 points in another brilliant performance to lead St. Augustine (27-1) to a 75-55 win over Union Catholic to advance to the state finals. (Sa’eed is continuing to light up the scoreboard for American University.)