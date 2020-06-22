Rutgers University football coach Greg Schiano addressed the media Monday for the first time since his players returned to the New Brunswick campus for voluntary workouts June 15.
But the videoconference began with a difficult topic.
Two players have tested positive for the coronavirus, which Schiano confirmed Monday via a WebEx Meeting. The news was first reported Sunday.
The coaches and athletes were tested prior to arriving on campus. The entire program was again tested on-site June 15.
One tested positive before arriving in New Brunswick. The other initially tested negative but was positive after the second test. Two others who were in contact, as well as the two players, have been quarantined.
“I think it’s very real to say you cannot reduce risks to zero,” said Schiano, who noted that the entire program was tested for the third time Monday.
Rutgers joins dozens of other programs, including LSU, Clemson and Alabama, that have reported positive COVID-19 cases among its players since allowing them to return to campuses for voluntary workouts.
Some programs aren’t reporting their positive cases, but Schiano said Rutgers is sharing the information because “we are all in this together.”
Schiano said he and the athletic department have worked closely with Joshua Bershad, chief medical officer at Rutgers, and medical officials and expects from around the country. Athletes also undergo daily health screenings and temperature checks.
“It’s certainly uncharted territory,” Schiano said. “We all know that. ... To say we have the answers would be an arrogant statement. We are trying to do our best with all the information that we have.”
Incoming freshmen reported Monday but will be kept in separate dorms, Schiano said. They went through the same rounds of testing. Once their second tests clear, they will be able to join the rest of the program.
Some players aren’t present for voluntary workouts, said Schiano.
“It’s a challenging time,” said Schiano, who already had two lengthy videoconferences with players and their parents about the return to campus and plans to ensure safety.
“As a parent, I want to know to know what’s going on. The big thing is, this is a voluntary period right now, and I make it clear that no one is required to be here, and that goes for staff, too.”
Amid the positive cases, proper social distancing, wearing masks when visiting coaches or other teammates and other safeguards must be taken seriously, Schiano stressed. He said a team motto is: “You have to be comfortable being uncomfortable.”
And that applies in this situation.
“It can be a little bit uncomfortable to say to somebody, ‘Hey, put your mask on’ or ‘Back off.’ But we have to do that. I think people are getting more and more accustomed to doing that, and it’s necessary.
“They are trying to get used to this new normal, and are doing better every day. We have to hold each other accountable.”
Rutgers is scheduled to open its season Sept. 5 against Monmouth at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Schiano was asked about a potential delay to the start of the season, or moving the season, and whether or not it’s even safe to have training camp, especially after so many programs are reporting positive cases.
He declined to elaborate, saying those questions “are above my knowledge” and “we are in the early stages.”
“You’re trying to gather as much information as you can, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do,” Schiano said. “But even then, it’s hard to figure out what’s right and what’s wrong, and what’s real and what’s not.”
Local recruiting
The local interest in Rutgers has risen since Schiano returned to the program Dec. 1. Schiano previously coached the Scarlet Knights from 2001-2011, guiding them to six bowl games.
Schiano said it initially took time to gain interest from South Jersey. But before he left the program, there was a lot — and it’s still there.
“That’s going to be critical,” Schiano said. “What a great football playing state we have. We have to be able to draw from the entire state.”
Vineland defensive back Tyreem Powell and Cedar Creek wide receiver Malachi Melton, both recent graduates, will play this season for Rutgers.
St. Augustine junior wide receiver Carnell Davis and St. Joseph junior defensive end Keshon Griffin recently verbally committed to Rutgers.
Schiano said he and his staff need to continue building relationships with young players in New Jersey, especially those from sixth grade to high school seniors.
Five other Press-area high school will be on the Scarlet Knights’ roster this season: Bo Melton (Cedar Creek), Isaih Pacheco (Vineland), Owen Bowles (Cedar Creek), Nihym Anderson (Vineland) and Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville).
“Every year you know the bulk of our team will come from that circle around Rutgers,” Schiano said. “We call it the state of Rutgers -- that’s why we do.”
