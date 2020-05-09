NHL Hall of Famer Eddie Giacomin, a longtime New York Rangers goalie, signs an autograph for Travis Ford, 9, of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, at the 2016 National Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City.
Joseph LaGreca, 13, of Landsdale Pa., looks for cards to buy. Wednesday August 3 2016 The National Sports Collectors Convention returns to Atlantic City Convention Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Matthew Miller of Bridgeton NJ (left) and Brian Hutchings of Millville and owner of On Deck Baseball Cards in Vineland look at signed baseballs on display for sale. Wednesday August 3 2016 The National Sports Collectors Convention returns to Atlantic City Convention Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Former NY Ranger Hockey player Eddie Giacomin signs a jersey for Albert DeSanto of Hillsboro NJ. Wednesday August 3 2016 The National Sports Collectors Convention returns to Atlantic City Convention Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Kedren, 8, and Talan, 9, Smith of St.Louis Mo., talk about the annual sports shows they attend as their mother, Michelle looks on. Wednesday August 3 2016 The National Sports Collectors Convention returns to Atlantic City Convention Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Collectors line up to enter for the opening sessions. Wednesday August 3 2016 The National Sports Collectors Convention returns to Atlantic City Convention Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Collectors search through hundreds of cards. Wednesday August 3 2016 The National Sports Collectors Convention returns to Atlantic City Convention Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Matthew Miller of Bridgeton NJ (left) and Brian Hutchings of Millville and owner of On Deck Baseball Cards in Vineland look at signed baseballs on display for sale. Wednesday August 3 2016 The National Sports Collectors Convention returns to Atlantic City Convention Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Sports art work on display at the show. Wednesday August 3 2016 The National Sports Collectors Convention returns to Atlantic City Convention Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Collectors study cards at the show. Wednesday August 3 2016 The National Sports Collectors Convention returns to Atlantic City Convention Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Items for sale at the show. Wednesday August 3 2016 The National Sports Collectors Convention returns to Atlantic City Convention Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Collectible sports jerseys on display. Wednesday August 3 2016 The National Sports Collectors Convention returns to Atlantic City Convention Hall. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
The National Sports Collectors Convention, scheduled to begin July 29 at Atlantic City Convention Center, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which calls itself the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles show, was tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12-16.
The 2016 show was held in Atlantic City, its first time in the resort since 2003. It also came to Atlantic City in 1988. It will be held in Chicago in 2021 and '23 and in Cleveland in 2022.
“We have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic situation with our partners along with city and state officials. It has become clear postponement is the appropriate course of action.” said NSCC show promoter John Broggi in a news release from Schulte Sports Marketing & Public Relations Inc. “We have tentative plans to hold the National December 12-16, 2020, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, given state and federal guidelines indicate it is safe to hold our event.”
The National Sports Collectors Convention is open to the public. The A.C. Convention Center will be transformed into a collector’s paradise. The event will have approximately 650 exhibitors from around the country who will buy, sell and trade sought-after sports and entertainment collectibles.
“It was a very difficult decision to postpone the 41st National, but we feel it is the right decision given the number of critical unanswered questions and uncertainty concerning the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, NSCC show promoter Dan Berkus said in the same news release. “We are currently working with Atlantic City officials, and our NSCC team will be coordinating with exhibitors, attendees and signing guest to ensure a smooth transition to the new ... dates.”
Exhibitors already registered for the event will receive information relevant to their participation and how to proceed. Exhibitors and attendees can visit NSCCShow.com and the Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@NSCCShow) social media platforms for updates concerning the show.
The news release added, “We thank you for your support and patience as we all work through these unprecedented times. Our thoughts go out to those directly affected.”
Among the sports figures who participated in the 2016 show: Mike Tyson, Hulk Hogan, Sugar Ray Leonard, Joe Namath, Donovan McNabb and members of the 1986 New York Giants Super Bowl team.
