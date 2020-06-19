The Philadelphia Phillies are at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak that casts doubt on the 2020 MLB season.
On Friday, the Phillies confirmed that five players and three staff members who had been working at the club’s spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida, have tested positive for the virus. Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia first reported the positive tests.
The Phillies did not name the players or staff members, citing medical privacy laws. They also did not specify whether the players were major leaguers or minor leaguers.
Philadelphia, like all major league teams, closed its spring training facilities in March, but they remained open to players recovering from injuries.
In their statement, the Phillies declined to comment on the implications for the 2020 season, saying it’s too early to know.
The Phillies said the first case was confirmed Tuesday. In addition, the Phillies said eight staff members have tested negative for the virus, while 12 staff members and 20 players (both major league and minor league players) living in the Clearwater area are in the process of being tested and are awaiting the results of those tests.
Phillies managing partner Jophn Middleton said the following in a prepared statement:
“The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected.”
The positive tests come as COVID-19 cases in Florida are spiking.
The Florida Department of Health reported 3,207 cases Thursday, the biggest one-day increase since the state’s first case was reported March 1. Pinellas County, where Clearwater is located, reported 203 cases Thursday, according to the health department. On May 20, Pinellas reported fewer than 50 cases.
News of the Phillies' situation also comes as major league owners and the players association are trying to come to an agreement on how and when the 2020 season will be played.
