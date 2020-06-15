Eve Chiarello on her official recruiting visit to the University of Penn in Philadelphia. The recent Ocean City High School graduate will continue her rowing career with the Quakers and is considering biology and chemistry as a major.
Ocean City High School girls varsity-eight crew team, at their boathouse in Ocean City, June 6, 2019. From left, Sam Perro, Kira Tracy, Avery Panico, Margaret Kane, Alexa Japzon, Jenevieva Mulhall, Eve Chiarello, Claudia Scherbin and Lucy Greene. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City High School girls varsity-eight crew team, at their boathouse in Ocean City, June 6, 2019. Front row from left, Eve Chiarello, Lucy Greene, Kira Tracy and Sam Perro. In rear from left, Claudia Scherbin, Margaret Kane, Jenevieva Mulhall, Alexa Japzon and Avery Panico. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Kira Tracy will continue her rowing career at Drexel in Philadelphia. The recent Ocean City High School student will major in health sciences.
Six members of the Ocean City High School girls crew team — Claudia Scherbin, Eve Chiarello, Kira Tracy, Samantha Perro, Margaret Kane and Emma Finnegan — will row at NCAA Division I colleges next year.
Scherbin and Chiarello were part of the girls varsity eight as sophomores and juniors. Tracy, Kane and Perro were all in the varsity-eight boat last year.
"It's really great," Red Raiders coach Ian Tapp said. "We have 12 seniors, and six are going on to Division I to row. It's a testament to what they've accomplished in four years. When I just started at Ocean City, they were freshmen, so they've been here as long as I have. A lot of them have rowed together the whole time, and they've improved every year."
Scherbin will row for Clemson, Chiarello for Penn, and Tracy for Drexel. Perro will row for West Virginia, and Kane and Finnegan for Rutgers.
The Ocean City girls varsity eight was second at the 2019 Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships, fourth at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta and third in the petite final at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta. The crew led O.C. to the No. 1 final ranking in The Press Elite 11.
Finnegan was a first-year rower last spring and rowed in the second eight, another Press All-Star boat. The second eight placed second at the City Championships, third at Stotesbury and fourth in the SRAA, which is commonly called "the Nationals."
The spring sports season was not held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Claudia Scherbin
Scherbin, a Margate resident, will receive a partial athletic scholarship to Clemson in South Carolina. She also visited the University of Rhode Island and Rutgers. She also was a four-year member of the O.C. girls swimming team and was a first-team Press All-Star as a senior. Scherbin, also a Margate lifeguard, will major in business marketing.
"I liked the atmosphere of the school and team, and really liked the campus," Scherbin said. "It's a very good environment, and I can see myself excelling athletically and academically. It was a great little college town, and the campus was beautiful."
Clemson is a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers' women's varsity eight finished third at the Head of the South Regatta in November in Augusta, Georgia.
Eve Chiarello
Chiarello, of the Seaville section of Upper Township, only visited Penn, a nonscholarship university that competes in the Ivy League. She was an swimmer the first two years of her scholastic career and is an Upper Township lifeguard. She's not sure of her major, but is considering biology or chemistry.
"When I visited Penn, I especially liked that the team was close and seemed like a family," Chiarello said. "The (Philadelphia) campus was pretty, with flowers. It was very homey. I liked the fact that the school is in the city. I met the team. Everything was close enough that it was walking distance."
The Penn women's team finished fifth at the Ivy League Championships in May 2019 on the Cooper River in Camden County.
Samantha Perro
Perro, of Seaville, will get a partial athletic scholarship. She only visited West Virginia. She'll major in forensic and investigative science.
"I liked that the team was like a family, and they welcomed me," Perro said. "The coaches were really nice, and the campus (in Morgantown) was really pretty. Also, they have a really strong forensic program."
The Mountaineers finished fifth at the 2019 Big 12 Championship in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Kira Tracy
Tracy, an Ocean City resident, will start out with a partial academic scholarship to Drexel in Philadelphia. She also visited Rutgers and will major in health sciences.
"I liked the team aspect; they were close knit," Tracy said. "The city was nice, and I like rowing on the Schuylkill (River). I talked to coach (Paul) Savell (a Holy Spirit High School graduate). It's a really good school."
Drexel finished second in May 2019 at the Colonial Athletic Conference Championships at the Cooper River.
Margaret Kane
Kane, also of Seaville, will receive a partial athletic and academic scholarship to Rutgers. She said Rutgers was the only university to which she made an official recruiting visit. She hasn't decided on her major, but is consdiering biology or genetics.
"I really liked the community aspect of the team," Kane said. "Everyone was focused on self-improvement. Most of the team were from around New Jersey. I clicked with the team and coaches. I liked that it's a big school but has a small-school feel."
The Scarlet Knights finished 11th at the 2019 NCAA Division I Championship in Indianapolis.
Emma Finnegan
Finnegan, an Ocean City resident, will get a partial athletic scholarship. She is unique among this group because last spring was her first season of competitive rowing.
At 6-foot-1, Finnegan, a four-year member of the Ocean City girls basketball team, was quickly noticed by recruiters due to her height. She also visited Drexel for crew and Ursinus, Immaculata, Rowan and Holy Family for basketball.
"I'm really excited to row at Rutgers," Finnegan said. "I love both sports, but I've only scratched the surface of what I could do in crew. I tried it last year and fell in love with it immediately.
"I liked the Rutgers campus (in New Brunswick). It was urban and big, like a little city," Finnegan said. "Also, my family can come here. It's not that far away. I also like the coaches."
Though the O.C. varsity-eight lineup wasn't fully set for 2020, the Red Raiders seemed poised to enjoy a big season.
"This year was our shot," Tapp said. "It would have been fun to watch. Unfortunately, some things are bigger than the rowing world."
