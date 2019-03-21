The Atlantic City Blackjacks revealed the full schedule for their first season in the Arena Football League on Thursday.
The Blackjacks will open at 3:30 p.m. April 27 at the Philadelphia Soul. Their first home game is at 3:30 p.m. May 4 against the Columbus Destroyers.
Atlantic City will have an open week in Week 12.
Opening day ticket packs are on sale at ACBlackjacks.com. Packages include two tickets to the home opener against the Destroyers and two T-shirts. Season ticket memberships are also on sale.
Individual game tickets will be announced at a later date.
Blackjacks schedule
Home games at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
April
27 at Philadelphia Soul, 3:30
May
4 Columbus Destroyers, 3:30
12 at Washington Valor, 7
18 Baltimore Brigade, 7
25 Albany Empire, 7
June
1 Baltimore, 3:30
7 at Columbus, 7
16 at Philadelphia, 4
22 at Albany, 3:30
29 at Washington, 7
July
6 Philadelphia, 7
13 BYE WEEK
21 Baltimore, 4
