Hanna Giaccone, a freshman at Wesley College, scored seven goals total in a pair of wins for the women's lacrosse team last week.
The Atlantic City High School graduate from Ventnor had two goals, and assist and two ground balls in a 17-12 win over Wilkes. She then had five goals and three ground balls in a 16-5 win over Keystone.
The attack/midfielder is tied for second on the team lead in goals (12) and has two assists, eight ground balls, seven draw controls and six caused turnovers in four games for the Wolverines (4-0).
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) scored twice in Coastal Carolina’s 19-8 loss to Colorado.
In La Salle’s 18-15 loss to Lehigh, Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had three goals and an assist, and Allison Hunter (Middle Township) scored four times. In an 18-6 win over Long Island, Ruskey Hunter each had three goals, an assist and three draw controls.
Jenna Steelman (Oakcrest) scored twice in Caldwell’s 23-12 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
Ashley Albright (Mainland) had a goal and an assist in Grand Valley State’s 16-13 win over Lindewood.
Teagen Hay (Oakcrest) had an assist in Jefferson’s 13-9 loss to Mercy.
In Eastern’s 23-10 loss to Elizabethtown, Allison Andres (Millville) scored, and Michelle Martin (Southern) had two ground balls and a caused turnover.
Lexie Sharp (Ocean City) had four goals and three draw controls in Elizabethtown’s 13-10 loss to Arcadia. She had 10 goals, matching a career high and school record, an assist and seven draw controls in a 23-10 win over Eastern.
Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) had a goal and two assists in Hood’s 16-7 win over Averett. She scored twice in a 17-8 loss to Lynchburg.
Colleen Mason (Southern) had four goals and an assist in Ramapo’s 15-8 win over Mount Saint Mary. She scored in a 17-5 loss to Marywood.
In Rowan’s 13-10 win over Stevens Institute of Technology, Abby Daigle (Millville) scored twice, and Dara Hennessy (Ocean City) scored one.
In Widener’s 13-8 win over Bridgewater, Caroline Kelley (Absegami) had two goals and three ground balls, and Gab Cohen (Mainland) had two goals and two ground balls. In a 17-8 win over Sewanee, Kelley had a goal, an assist and four draw controls, and Cohen had four goals, and assist, five ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine Prep) had three goals and two assists in Delaware’s 15-14 win over Marist.
Keegan Ford (Mainland) had an assist in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 8-7 loss to Manhattan.
Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had a goal and two assists in Wagner’s 18-9 loss to Hartford.
Mike Trezza (Lower Cape May Regional) made two saves in 15 minutes of shutout action for Chestnut Hill in a 29-4 win over Alderson Broaddus.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had three goals and three ground balls in Coker’s 16-15 win over Montevallo. His goal with 9:00 left was the deciding score. In a 16-7 loss to Queens (North Carolina), he had three goals, an assist and four ground balls.
In Georgian Court’s 22-8 win over St. Thomas Aquinas, Vincent Giunta (Mainland) had two assists. Randy Collins (Absegami) scored three, and Zachary Hermenau (Absegami) had an assist. Luke Bellucci (Holy Spirit) scooped three ground balls, and Billy Germana (EHT) won 22 of 23 faceoffs. In a 14-6 loss to Frostburg State, Collins scored three. In a 10-7 loss to Seton Hill, Giunta and Collins scored, and Germana won 9 of 18 faceoffs.
Jack Menet (St. Augustine) had two ground balls in Arcadia’s 21-13 win over Goucher.
Kyle Mulrane (Southern) scored twice in Eastern’s 15-8 loss to St. Mary’s.
Robbie Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored twice in FDU-Florham’s 20-4 win over Bryn Athyn.
Cole Blackley (Lower Cape May Regional) had two goals and an assist in Kean’s 16-2 win over St. Joseph’s Long Island. He scored three in a 25-5 win over Bard. He had an assist in a 16-8 win over Salve Regina.
Trevor Holak (Oakcrest) scored twice in Lebanon Valley’s 13-9 loss to Susquehanna. He scored in a 9-8 loss to Marymount.
Aiden Baltz (St. Augustine) was 5 for 12 in faceoffs and had three ground balls in Ursinus’ 18-11 win over Montclair State.
Jack O’Connell (St. Augustine) had four ground balls and a caused turnover in Wilkes’ 10-0 loss to Marywood.
Men’s golf
Michael Lange (Atlantic City) shot a two-day 151, finishing 7 over par and tied for sixth to lead Rosemont to a fourth-place finish at the Pfeiffer Invitational in Hardeeville, South Carolina, to kick off the spring season.
Giovanni Albano (St. Augustine) shot a two-day 169 for Drew, which placed eighth out of 10 teams at the Pfeiffer Invitational. He finished tied for 44th.
Wrestling
Stevens Institute of Technology's Thomas Poklikuha (Pinelands Regiona) will have a preliminary match to open the NCAA Division III tournament. He will wrestle Mitchel Hertell of Wisconsin-La Crosse at 165. The senior is competing in his third national tournament after placing second at the Southeast Regional two weeks ago.
Tim Fitzpatrick (Holy Spirit) was one of six place-winners for American at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Fitzpatrick went 2-3 at 165 pounds, placing eighth. He dropped his opening bout 5-2 and won a pair of decisions in the consolation rounds. After losing a 6-4 consolation quarterfinal, he lost 3-2 in the seventh-place bout.
John Stout (Southern Regional) competed for Penn at the EIWA Championships, going 0-2 at 184.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 win over Lees-McRae, Brennan Davis (Southern Regional) had 26 assists and three digs. Liam Maxwell (Southern) had six kills, and Matthew Maxwell (Southern), Liam’s cousin, had five digs.
Men’s indoor track
Rowan won the All-Atlantic Region Championships in Rochester New York, topping a field of 43 schools.
Kevin King (Ocean City) won the 60 hurdles in 8.28 seconds. Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) won the long jump (7.20 meters) and ran on the winning 4x200 relay (1:29.98). Coyle was also sixth in the triple jump (13.81). Justin Bishop (Mainland) ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:17.02).
Eric Barnes (Egg Harbor Township) ran on Rutgers’ second-place 4x800 relay (7:31.12) at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships in Boston.
Robert Dessoye (EHT) ran on Bucknell’s seventh-place distant medley relay (10:01.22) at the ECAC Championships.
Women’s indoor track
Alyssa Aldridge (Mainland) was ninth in the 3,000-meter run (9:44.27) and sixth in the 5,000 (16:43.26) for Georgetown at the Big East Indoor Championships in Washington, D.C.
Women’s gymnastics
Erin Howell (EHT) tallied a 9.725 on the bars and floors, finishing fifth in both events for Brown in a second-place finish in a tri-meet with Bowling Green and Rhode Island.
Women’s acrobatics and tumbling
Ashley Jamison (Ocean City) was on Oregon’s quad tumbling event that beat Quinnipiac 8.65-8.50. Oregon won the overall team scoring 274.87-273.705.
