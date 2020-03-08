Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
What: South Jersey Group II girls basketball final
Who: Third-seeded Middle Township (23-6) vs. top-seeded Manchester Township (26-4)
Where: 5:30 p.m. Monday at Manchester.
What’s next: The winner will advance to a state semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Central Regional in Bayville against the winner of Monday’s Central Jersey title game between Manasquan and Rumson-Fair Haven.
Key players
Middle Township: Kira Sides, 5-9 Sr. G/F (18.9 ppg); Kate Herlihy, 5-5 Jr. G, (14.3 ppg); Maddie Barber, 5-2 Sr. G; Aubrey Hunter, 5-11 Sr. C; Sophia Terenik, 5-8 Sr. F; Jada Elston, 5-5 Fr. G.
Manchester Township: Destiny Adams, 6-3 Jr. C (18. 1 ppg and 11.5 rpg); Amyah Bray, 5-6 So. G; Serenity Anderson, 5-9 Sr. F; Kemari Reynolds, 5-8, Sr. F; Gabriella Ross, 5-7, Fr. F; Angelica Velez, 5-6, Fr. G.
Of note: This is the third time in the past four seasons these teams have met in the South Jersey final. Manchester, the defending state champion, won 34-33 at Middle in 2017 and 61-36 at Manchester last season. ... Manchester is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Middle Township is No. 6.
