What: South Jersey Group II girls basketball final

Who: Third-seeded Middle Township (23-6) vs. top-seeded Manchester Township (26-4)

Where: 5:30 p.m. Monday at Manchester.

What’s next: The winner will advance to a state semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Central Regional in Bayville against the winner of Monday’s Central Jersey title game between Manasquan and Rumson-Fair Haven.

Key players

Middle Township: Kira Sides, 5-9 Sr. G/F (18.9 ppg); Kate Herlihy, 5-5 Jr. G, (14.3 ppg); Maddie Barber, 5-2 Sr. G; Aubrey Hunter, 5-11 Sr. C; Sophia Terenik, 5-8 Sr. F; Jada Elston, 5-5 Fr. G.

Manchester Township: Destiny Adams, 6-3 Jr. C (18. 1 ppg and 11.5 rpg); Amyah Bray, 5-6 So. G; Serenity Anderson, 5-9 Sr. F; Kemari Reynolds, 5-8, Sr. F; Gabriella Ross, 5-7, Fr. F; Angelica Velez, 5-6, Fr. G.

Of note: This is the third time in the past four seasons these teams have met in the South Jersey final. Manchester, the defending state champion, won 34-33 at Middle in 2017 and 61-36 at Manchester last season. ... Manchester is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Middle Township is No. 6.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments