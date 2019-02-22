Wildwood Catholic Pleasantville CAL
The Wildwood Catholic and St. Augustine Prep boys basketball teams will meet for the Cape-Atlantic League championship 2 p.m. Saturday at Stockton University.

Here is a look at the history of the league title games:

1992: Atlantic City 74, Middle Township 59 (Romaine Haywood, AC, 25 points)

1993: Atlantic City 64, Middle Township 59 (Marty Small, AC, 24 points)

1994: Atlantic City 74, Middle Township 52 (LaMarr Greer, MT, 29 points)

1995: Pleasantville 67, Atlantic City 54 (Jamar Perry, PV, 22 points)

1996: Atlantic City 64, St. Augustine 59 (Kevin Wilkins, AC, 29 points)

1997: St. Augustine 62, Atlantic City 46 (Mike Kouser, AUG, 18 points)

1998: Middle Township 54, Atlantic City 44 (Nick Boyd, MT, 22 points)

1999: St. Augustine 71, Atlantic City 65 (Andrew Sullivan, AUG, 28 points)

2000: Atlantic City 69, St. Augustine 65 (Tory Cavalieri, AC, 15 points)

2001: St. Augustine Prep 77, Middle Township 59 (Olu Babalola, AUG, 25 points)

2002: St. Augustine Prep 74, Atlantic City 48 (Michael Haddix, AUG, 22 points)

2003: St. Augustine Prep 56, Atlantic City 52 (Ben Nwachukwu, AUG, 22 points)

2004: St. Augustine 62, Atlantic City 52 (Anthony Farmer, AUG, 23 points)

2005: Atlantic City 52, St. Augustine Prep 36 (Frank Turner, AC, 17 points)

2006: Holy Spirit 45, Atlantic City 43 (Darnell Davis, AC, 14 points)

2007: Atlantic City 62, Middle Township 37 (John White, AC, 18 points)

2008: Holy Spirit 56, Hammonton 42 (Matt DeSouza, HS, 15)

2009: Holy Spirit 60, St. Augustine 43 (B.J. Bailey, HS, 24)

2010: Ocean City 63, Lower Cape May 60 (Chris Curran, OC, 33)

2011: St. Augustine 53, Holy Spirit 47 (Jate Cheshul, HS, 19)

2012: Atlantic City 40, Middle Township 37 (Kashawn Dunston, AC, 11)*

2013: Atlantic City 57, Middle Township 51 (Dayshawn Reynolds, AC, 23)**

2014: Wildwood Catholic 61, Atlantic City 33 (Jordan Robertson, WC, 25)

2015: St. Augustine 71, Holy Spirit 60 (Sa’eed Nelson, AUG, 27)

2016: St. Augustine 50, Atlantic City 41 (Sa’eed Nelson, AUG 21)

2017: St. Augustine 62, Atlantic City 53 (Ray Bethea Jr., AC, 22)

2018: Wildwood Catholic 63, Atlantic City 57 (Caleb Fields, WC, and Ray Bethea Jr., AC, 20)

*CAL tournament begins with six teams

**CAL tournament expands to eight teams

CAL BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS WON

St. Augustine: 10

Atlantic City: 9

Holy Spirit: 3

Wildwood Catholic: 2

Middle Township: 1

Ocean City: 1

Pleasantville: 1

TOP-FIVE SCORING GAMES BY INDIVIDUALS

1. Chris Curran, Ocean City, 33 in 2010

2. LaMarr Greer, Middle Township, 29 in 1994 and Kevin Wilkins, Atlantic City, 29 in 1996.

3. Andrew Sullivan, St. Augustine, 28 in 1999

4. Sa’eed Nelson, St. Augustine, 27 in 2015

5. Olu Babalola, St. Augustine, 25 in 2001; Romaine Haywood, Atlantic City, 25 in 1992, and Jordan Robertson, Wildwood Catholic, 25 in 2014.

 

