There is a different feeling around the Mainland Regional High School football team this preseason.
The Mustangs were a combined 2-18 the past two seasons. But Mainland relied mostly on underclassmen in 2016 and 2017. Those players are now bigger, stronger, faster and more experienced. Mainland should contend in the West Jersey Football League Independence Division.
Mainland returns 37 players from last year’s roster.
“The atmosphere is unbelievable,” Smith said. “It’s really upbeat and positive. It’s a whole different vibe out there right now. They’ve taking their lumps for two years, but they’re a solid group together.”
The Mustangs will rely on senior running back Tyquan Campbell, a three-year starter.
“He’s an athletic, versatile kid,” Smith said. “We have athleticism at all the skill positions. We have a lot of depth. All these kids have the ability to make plays and make big plays.”
Senior quarterback Dean Hall broke his leg in the second quarter of last year’s season opener and missed the rest of the season.
“There’s been very few kids in my entire career with the work ethic Dean has,” Smith said. “He’s was always there encouraging his teammates all last season.”
Zach Graziotto, a junior, has also shown promise at quarterback. Junior wide receiver Brandon Batz has played since he was a freshman and should be one of the Mustangs top pass catchers. Senior lineman Michael Brown is a three-year starter.
The strength of Mainland’s defense is at linebacker. Senior Sonny Fraser was a team captain last season and led the Mustangs during their off-season, weight-room workouts.
Smith said Mainland needs to learn how to win again.
“It’s been quite a few years,” Smith said. “I think the last winning season was 2008. Once we start to win, the confidence will come back. These kids have worked really hard. I’ve never seen a group that was dedicated to the weight room in all the years I coached. I don’t anybody on our schedule that’s head and shoulders above anybody else. If we can mature as a team, which we expect to do, I think a lot of positive things can happen this year.”
