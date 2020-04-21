The Philadelphia Eagles' draft strategy should be simple.
Philadelphia is a win-now team built around quarterback Carson Wentz.
But Wentz needs someone to throw to, and the Eagles' wide receiver core is in disarray.
Meanwhile, one of the strengths of this draft is its wide receivers.
S, it makes sense that Philadelphia should select a receiver with 21st pick in the first round of the draft, which begins Thursday and will be held from remote locations across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It may not be that simple.
“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and say just because there’s a perceived position of strength that’s where we’re going to choose from,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said last week.
Still, there is no denying the Eagles' need at wide receiver. A quick review of last season’s pass catchers shows that.
Nelson Agholor (39 catches last season) is now with the Las Vegas Raiders. DeSean Jackson is 33 and played in three games last season because of an injury. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside had a disappointing rookie season with 10 catches. Alshon Jeffery (43 catches last season) reportedly has a strained relationship with the team and Wentz. Greg Ward impressed last season with 21 catches in the final four games, but he was on the practice squad for most of the year.
It’s just not realistic to expect the Eagles to win if their receiving core is not upgraded.
“It's become a space game, and it's become a game of matchups and spreading people out,” Eagles Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Weidl said.
There also is no denying the receiving talent in the draft.
Receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Riggs of Alabama, Ceedee Lamb of Oklahoma, Justin Jefferson of LSU, Denzel Mims of Baylor and Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State could all be first-round picks.
“You just don't want to get in a situation where you force things,” Roseman said. “Obviously, it's human nature to see a hole in your roster or see a position that you want to upgrade and feel like you just are going to use this opportunity to do just that, but you don't want to compound the problem by making a pick that doesn't really help.”
It has traditionally been difficult for teams to project how well receivers will translate from college to the NFL.
But that is changing, according to Roseman.
High school and college offenses throw more than ever today. Receivers also get valuable experience in 7-on-7 summer competitions that begin in high school.
“High school offenses are changing, and so these guys are coming more prepared to college,” Roseman said. “College offenses have changed. (Receivers are) getting on the field earlier and getting more experience and coming to the NFL more prepared.”
So, while drafts are unpredictable, one thing is certain.
Given their need and talent in the draft, if the Eagles don’t come away with at least one and probably two quality receivers, there will be some explaining to do come Saturday night when the draft wraps up.
