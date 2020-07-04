The Philadelphia Phillies' mystery of missing players deepened Saturday, and now it involves the ace of the pitching staff.
Manager Joe Girardi said starting pitcher Aaron Nola, center fielder Adam Haseley and catcher Christian Bethancourt have not yet reported to Philadelphia’s summer camp. Girardi did not elaborate on why the three are missing.
Nola is a combined 29-13 the past two seasons and threw at least 200 innings each year.
“We are working through it,” Girardi said of Nola’s absence.
With the conditions of the world, the immediate speculation is that Nola, Haseley and Bethancourt are each on the COVID-19 injured list. The Phillies reported last month that seven unnamed players and five staff members had tested positive for the virus. General manager Matt Klentak said last month that none of the players or staff infected became seriously ill.
Players do not have to have COVID-19 to be on the list. They could show symptoms or just have been exposed to someone with the virus to be added to the list.
Major League Baseball said last week it would not name players placed on injury lists due to contracting or being exposed to COVID-19 because the virus is not considered a baseball-related injury. But several teams Saturday did name players who had tested positive for the virus, including the Atlanta Braves who announced power-hitting first baseman Freddie Freeman tested positive.
Philadelphia last week placed pitchers Tommy Hunter, Hector Neris and Ranger Suarez and infielder Scott Kingery on the 10-day injury list with unspecified ailments retroactive to June 30. The speculation is that those players are also on the COVID-19 list.
The Phillies completed their second official day of summer camp Saturday at Citizens Bank Park and Ashburn Field at FDR Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies are expected to open the 60-game season on July 23 or 24.
MLB reported Friday that 38 people — 31 players and seven staff members — of the 3,185 tested were positive for the virus.
The Phillies appear to be one of the hardest hit teams. They are currently without their ace (Nola), closer (Neris), starting second baseman (Kingery) and possible starting center fielder (Haseley).
“We’ve had a few more cases than other teams,” Phillies pitcher Cole Irvin said Saturday. “But we’ve all learned from that, and you’re seeing it in the day-to-day operations (at summer camp). We’re doing a really good job of making sure everybody is safe and distanced from each other. All of us have to be accountable not just for ourselves but for each other too.”
Irvin could be a Phillies pitcher who benefits from the upcoming 60-game season.
Starting pitchers won’t be able to pitch deep into games. The Phillies will need pitchers who can throw multiple innings.
Irvin, 25, fits that’s description. The left-hander made his big-league debut last May. He was 2-1 with a 5.83 ERA in 16 games — three of them starts. Girardi is expected to carry 15 to 17 pitchers on the Phillies' 30-man opening-day roster.
“He’s someone who’s going to be in the mix,” Girardi said. “He gives us distance. He has the ability to start. He can do a lot of different things. You need multiple inning relievers.”
Irvin threw about 60 simulated innings to prepare for summer camp.
“We’re all going to need to be ready,” Irvin said. “All hands need to be on deck. The 60-man player pool might not be enough. We don’t know how this is going to shake out. It’s all of our job to stay ready.”
