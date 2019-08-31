Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead, left, tries to get past cornerback Quenton Meeks (24) during an NFL football practice at the teams stadium, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
This is a 2019 photo of Ryquell Armstead of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team. This image reflects the Jacksonville Jaguars active roster as of Thursday, May 9, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead, left, tries to get past cornerback Quenton Meeks (24) during an NFL football practice at the teams stadium, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
This is a 2019 photo of Ryquell Armstead of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team. This image reflects the Jacksonville Jaguars active roster as of Thursday, May 9, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
At least seven local players are on track to play in the NFL this season.
NFL teams were required to trim their rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday.
Chicago defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (Absegami), Jacksonville rookie running back Ryquell Armstead (Millville), Atlanta defensive lineman Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep), Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jamil Demby (Vineland), Miami tight end Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional), Cincinnati long snapper Clark Harris (Southern) and Tennessee defensive tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine Prep) were all on their respective rosters when the deadline passed.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Arizona had yet to announce its roster as of 4:45 p.m., meaning the status of Cardinals rookie running back Wes Hills (Wildwood) was uncertain.
Hills, an undrafted free agent from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, led the Cardinals in rushing during the preseason with 63 yards and a TD on 13 carries (4.85 yards per carry). He also had two receptions for 18 yards
If he doesn’t make the team, the 24-year-old is viewed as an excellent candidate to be signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad on Sunday, but he would first have to pass through waivers. Several other teams, including Detroit, have expressed interest in the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder.
Anderson spent last season on the Bears’ practice squad and had a solid preseason. Armstead, a fifth-round draft pick, was the Jaguars’ leading rusher in the preseason. Demby, a sixth-round pick in 2018 by the Rams, spent most of last season on Detroit’s practice squad before returning to the Rams at the end of last season.
Three of the 11 local players who were in NFL training camps this summer lost their roster spots in the past couple of days.
Carolina linebacker Brandon Bell (Oakcrest High School), Baltimore quarterback Joe Callahan (Holy Spirit) and Cleveland rookie linebacker Anthony Stubbs (Millville) were among the 1,100 NFL players to lose their jobs on Friday and Saturday.
Bell, 24, just signed with the Panthers two weeks ago after spending parts of the last two seasons with Cincinnati. The 6-1, 227-pounder is also eligible to join a practice squad.
Callahan also got a late start with the Ravens. He signed with the team Aug. 1 after getting released by Tampa Bay in March. The 6-1, 216-pounder completed 10 of 18 passes for 116 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in four preseason games.
Callahan does not have practice squad eligibility, having entered the NFL in 2016 as a rookie free agent from Division III Wesley College in Delaware. He spent parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Green Bay, Cleveland and New Orleans, even playing in the 2017 season finale for the Packers.
He was out of the NFL last season after getting released by the Eagles at the end of the preseason.
If he doesn’t get an offer from another NFL team, Callahan, 26, could wind up joining the XFL. He participated in a league showcase in June.
Stubbs, 23, an undrafted free agent from Prairie View A&M in Texas who was Armstead’s teammate at Millville High School, is a candidate for the Browns’ practice squad.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Eagles Jets Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.