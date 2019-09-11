The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday they waived defensive end and Absegami High School graduate
Abdullah Anderson.
Anderson was deactivated for the Bears’ 10-3 loss to Green Bay on Thursday. The team was awarded tight end J.P. Holtz via waivers to replace Anderson on their 53-man roster.
He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after a tremendous college career at Bucknell University, where he was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.
He spent the 2018 season on the Bears’ practice squad. If he clears waivers, he can be signed to Chicago’s practice squad or be released.
Here’s a look at how local NFL players fared during Week 1 of the regular season:
Jacksonville running back
Ryquell Armstead (Millville) had one carry for 7 yards in his NFL debut during the Jaguars’ 40-26 loss to Kansas City on Sunday.
Atlanta defensive lineman
Jack Crawford (St. Augustine Prep) had two tackles in the Falcons’ 28-13 loss to Minnesota.
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman
Jamil Demby (Vineland) played special teams in a 30-27 victory over Carolina.
Miami tight end
Mike Gesicki (Southern Regional) had two catches for 31 yards in the Dolphins’ 59-10 loss to Baltimore.
Cincinnati long snapper
Clark Harris (Southern) was on the field for four punts, three field goal attempts and two extra points in the Bengals’ 21-20 loss to Seattle.
Tennessee defensive tackle
Austin Johnson (St. Augustine) had three tackles for the Titans in a 43-13 victory over Cleveland.
