Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 38-20. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, right, questions a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, right, questions a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 38-20. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, right, questions a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, right, questions a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
That wasn't a guarantee Monday morning, Doug Pederson said, but an expression of confidence in his team to bounce back from Sunday's embarrassing 38-20 loss at Minnesota.
In his noon news conference, Pederson tried to give context to his words from his weekly morning radio appearance on 94WIP, during which the Eagles coach said: "We're going down to Dallas and our guys are gonna be ready to play. We're gonna win that football game and when we do, we're in first place in the NFC East."
This was interpreted widely as Pederson guaranteeing a victory this coming Sunday night, in a showdown between rivals who entered the season viewed as top NFC contenders and are both now 3-3.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
"I also said that on the outside, people really think the sky is falling and everything is just crumbling," Pederson said later. "We're tied for first place in the NFC East. We have a great opportunity against a great football team on Sunday night to attempt to win a football game. ... You put the tape on this morning and you watch it, and we're just missing on a couple little detail things. ... There's enough good, positive that came out of this game, from that standpoint, to continue to get better."
Pederson said the Cowboys, who started 3-0 but lost their third in a row Sunday at the Jets, are "reeling like we are. They're going to come out and play hard. They always have. They beat us twice last year. We've got a lot of things stacked against us going down there.
"But as the head football coach, I'm going to stand here and show confidence in our football team, because that's what I have."
Asked specifically if he felt he had guaranteed a victory, Pederson said: "Never said that. I never said 'guarantee a win.' I'd never do that."
Pressed for further explanation of why he said "we're gonna win that football game," Pederson said: "I'm not going to stand up here, or go on record as saying, 'We're going to go down there and try to win a game.' ... It just doesn't show confidence. I want to show confidence in our players."
Pederson said Jalen Mills, eligible to return this week from the physically-unable-to-perform list, will practice Wednesday and the team will go from there, The cornerback hasn't played since suffering a foot injury last Oct. 28. He said cornerback Ronald Darby also will see some practice work, as Darby attempts to return from a quadriceps injury.
Pederson said wide receiver DeSean Jackson will not practice Wednesday but will continue to run and work toward returning from his abdominal injury.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.