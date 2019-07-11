ACBL logo

Absecon beat the Margate Green Wave 9-8 in an Atlantic County Baseball League game Wednesday.

Jimmy Versage, Matt Allen and Chris Mormile drove in two runs apiece for Absecon (6-14). Allen, Mormile and Dominick McLaughlin doubled, and Drew Roesch scored three runs.

Kyle Transue had three RBIs for the Green Wave (11-8).

Hammonton 14, Margate Hurricanes 3: Josh Wagner pitched a complete game for Hammonton (10-10), allowing six hits. Stanton Tentnowski hit three home runs and drove in seven runs. Brad Mountain hit a three-run homer.

For the Hurricanes (17-2), Brandon Kaminski had two hits, an RBI and a run.

