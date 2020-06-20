The National Women’s Soccer League will become the first professional team sports league to return in the United States after a lengthy stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For most sports fans, it could be a positive sign of things to come. But for athletes like Erica Skroski, it means even more.
Skroski and her Sky Blue FC teammates will compete in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, a 25-game tournament that starts June 27 and concludes July 26. The event will take place in Utah with no fans on site.
CBS will televise the tournament opener and final. All games will be livestreamed on CBS All Access.
“To know that we are the first league back, and broadcast around the nation, is really amazing,” Skroski, a 2012 Absegami High School graduate and Galloway Township native, said Saturday on a Zoom call.
“We already had a good thing going with the league, and I think a lot of people were starting to tune in and noticing us. But I think this will push the momentum forward for women’s soccer in the country in general. It’s going to be really, really exciting.”
Each of the league’s nine teams will play four games at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. The top eight teams then advance to the quarterfinals July 17-18.
The semifinals and championship will be July 22 and July 26, respectively, at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.
Sky Blue’s first game is against the OL Reign (Washington) at 8 p.m. June 30. They will play the Houston Dash at 10:30 a.m. July 5.
“We are all just so pumped,” said Skroski, who was selected in the third round (23rd overall) of the 2016 NWSL College Draft by Sky Blue.
Skroski, 26, was The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year as a senior at Absegami. She was also a standout at Rutgers University who was named the Big Ten Defender of the Year in 2015.
“You obviously don’t want to be that team that doesn’t advance (to the quarterfinals), and then it’s do-or-die from there,” she said. “We just can’t wait. It’s going to be different than anything we ever experienced, but our squad looks really good, and we are prepared and we are ready for it.”
First-year Sky Blue coach Freya Coombe, who was the interim last season, said the tournament could draw in more fans because “all eyes are going to be on us.”
Coombe also added the format mirrors that of the World Cup, which every soccer player dreams about competing in during their career.
“It’s a great opportunity to showcase the quality we have within the league and for us to engage with fans after a long period of time,” Coombe said.
“It gives every team a chance, really, because any given day, anything can happen. It makes it exciting.”
Before the pandemic halted the entire sports world, Sky Blue was scheduled to start their season April 19 against the Orlando Pride in Florida. Sky Blue only had one week of training camp.
Skroski and her teammates had a lot of Zoom meetings during the shutdown.
“It was hard,” Skroski said. “We weren’t able to train with each other, it was all individual stuff. … It was a learning experience to try to continue to train hard on your own.”
Skroski noted that the team has been tested weekly since it resumed training about two weeks ago and said she feels confident with the guidelines the league has put in place.
“I can definitely speak for my club, we feel safe,” Skroski said. “I think they are doing everything that they can do to control it and put the players safety first.”
Coombe said Sky Blue will be a contender in Utah and called Skroski a “tenacious defender.”
“She is a very difficult person to beat on the field,” Coombe said. “She’s definitely got that mentality where she refuses to lose, which makes her a fantastic competitor and player for us to have.”
Sky Blue has a young squad, but everyone is energetic and upbeat, said Skroski, who had her jersey No. 8 retired last year by Absegami.
“It’s a weird thing that we haven’t played competitively in so long. Everyone is so excited to just go play a game. … (The tournament) would be like the end of the season. It’s like immediately into playoffs, and you want to go as far as you can.”
Notes
Skroski wears No. 8. ... In 2019, she appeared in 24 games and had 85 clearances, 20 blocks and 46 interceptions. ... In 61 appearances from 2016-18, she scored two goals. ... The club chair is New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy, who has been part of the ownership group, along with her husband, Gov. Phil Murphy, since the team’s inception in 2008. ... Sky Blue will be without defender Caprice Dydasco, who tore the ACL in her right knee while training with teammates this month. Dydasco, 26, started 23 games for Sky Blue last year.
