ABSECON — Kelly Askins started the season as a goalie for the Absegami High School field hockey team, but Monday she scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against Holy Spirit.
Askins, now a left midfielder, scored from about 5 yards out at the left post 5 minutes, 8 seconds into the second half. Brooke Felix assisted.
“It came over towards the left, and I just remember getting my feet around and pushing it in,” said Askins, a 17-year-old senior from Galloway Township. “I thought it was going to hit the post, and Makayla (Edwards) was on the post ready to hit in it just in case. But it skimmed the post and went in on the left side.”
“It was definitely a tough game. The grass here is really thick. We just came from playing on (artificial) turf on Friday, so we had to adjust how we were playing. I think that was a little bit of a struggle for us.”
The Cape-Atlantic League inter-conference win put Absegami to 5-6 on the season. Spirit dropped to 2-6-1.
Askins played goalie in the first three Absegami games, and then injuries to field players made it necessary to put her in the field.
“I played soccer goalie my whole life. So sophomore year I played field hockey, and they had me on the field, so I kind of had a little bit of experience. And then I tried goalie, and it’s just like soccer goalie.
“But after we had all the injures, they put me on the field because I’m an aggressive player, even though I’m way more inexperienced than the (other) girls. It’s fun to be running and not just sit there all the time. But I like that (goalie) part, too, to be able to watch the game and talk to the girls.”
Absegami’s Kayla Ospina recorded the shutout with three saves. Holy Spirit keeper Lauren Mevoli made eight stops. The Braves had 12 corners to Spirit’s three
“It was a frustrating game,” Absegami coach Denise Murray said. “While we had aspects where we dominated, it wasn’t reflective in the score, and I think that as we’re moving and getting ready for playoffs we need to be making use of our scoring opportunities. We didn’t do that today. So we definitely have things that we need to improve on with us getting kind of into the second half of the season.”
The Braves dominated most of the first with 10 corners, but the Spartans’ defenders had their sticks down and gave up few crisp shots. Spirit’s Julia Bannen, Kelly Walsh, Sophie Sobocinski, Emma Watson and others intercepted passes. Following the goal, Holy Spirit played the Braves about even the rest of the way. Absegami players, including Askins, Frances Deibert, Kathleen Walls and Isabella Quarton, stopped the Spartans rushes upfield.
Ali Frankel, a former Holy Spirit standout field hockey and softball player, is now the Spartans interim coach. Second-year coach John DeMarco stepped down early in the season. Frankel started the season as a third-year assistant.
“They are doing fantastic,” Frankel said of her players. “Every game, they get better and better, which is really exciting because I’ve been with them for so long. To see their progress every step of the way is really exciting. It’s pretty balanced between younger players and upperclassmen. The upperclassmen are really stepping up and helping me, kind of taking everybody under their wing.
“I’m very excited (to be the coach). I have a lot of knowledge since I’ve played it so long, and they’re very excited to take all of that in.”
