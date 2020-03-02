GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Jackie Fortis injured her right thumb during the Absegami High School girls basketball team’s first preseason game in December.
The sophomore underwent ligament-repair surgery and was told she would miss the entire season.
But she recovered faster than anticipated and was in the starting lineup Monday night.
It was scripted perfectly.
Fortis scored 10 points to lead the fourth-seeded Braves to a 43-38 comeback victory over 13th-seeded Toms River South in a South Jersey Group III first-round game.
The 16-year-old from Galloway Township added five rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals. She wore a protective wrap around her thumb.
“I was really, really nervous before,” Fortus said. “I only practiced a few days before this, and we kept it a secret. I didn’t really have enough time to mentally prepare.
“But the second I was out there and back with my team, we just clicked together like we always do.”
The Braves (16-10) trailed 36-30 early in the fourth quarter. The team had multiple scoring opportunities early, but its shots weren’t falling.
But Fortis provided the momentum the Braves needed.
With about 2 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Fortis drove the lane, made a layup and was fouled. She sank the free throw to cut the Absegami deficit to 36-33.
“We knew we had to win,” Fortis said. “We knew that we could. We knew we had to keep pushing. The whole crowd and all our friends that came boosted us up after that basket.”
Absegami junior Haleigh Schafer, who scored a team-leading 11 points, made a layup with 1:05 left to give Absegami a 37-36 lead.
The Indians then tried to quickly rush downcourt to regain the lead, but Absegami senior Gianna Hafner stole the ball and scored to extend the lead to 39-36 with 52.6 seconds remaining.
“Well it was really tough for us during the game,” Schafer said. “Our shots weren’t falling. My shots weren’t falling. But my teammates all had my back. We played great defense, and we had great hustle.”
Schafer was 9 for 10 from the free-throw line. Fortis was 6 for 7 from the line. Hafner, who finished with 10 points, was 4 for 4.
Schafer plays travel basketball with the Philadelphia Belles. The 16-year-old said that team taught her the importance of making foul shots and staying calm under pressure.
The Braves made 12 free throws during their fourth-quarter comeback.
“I’m prepared to make those shots because of my travel team,” she said. “Foul shots are such a big part of the game. Even here, we practice them a lot, especially making them in big game situations
“(Absegami) coach Bob (Lasko) told us foul shots are huge in the playoffs. I’m glad we executed well, and I’m happy that we pulled that off. It was a great team win for us.”
Absegami led 9-6 after the first quarter. But after that, the Indians (10-15) slowly marched back and took the lead for most of the second half.
The Braves missed a lot of shots from the field in the game, but their defense forced key turnovers, especially during the fourth quarter.
“We had a lot of good looks,” Lasko said. “They just weren’t going down. We were frustrated at times, but we calmed down and started to be more aggressive and played better defense.”
The Braves will host fifth-seeded Timber Creek in the quarterfinals Wednesday. Absegami lost in the quarterfinals last season to eventual sectional champion Mainland Regional.
“We are usually a good shooting team,” Lasko said. “But give credit to (Toms River South). If you look at our games, we’ve been in a lot of close games. But it seems we always win the close games, and that is a credit to the kids.
“We are looking forward to the second round.”
TRS 6 9 12 11— 38
Absegami 9 6 10 18 — 43
A—Schafer 11, Fortis 10, Hafner 10, Crandall 8, Baldino 2
TRS—Anwander 18, Wagner 6, Braun 4, Kukfa 4, Maguire 4, Weltner 2
3-pointers—Wagner TRS.
Records—A 16-10; TRS 10-15
