PHILADELPHIA - Chicago Bears defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson Jr., a 2014 Absegami High School graduate from Galloway Township, isn't playing against the Eagles today at Lincoln Financial Field.
Anderson is among the seven Bears players who were declared inactive for the game.
The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder has appeared in four games this season, registering six tackles. He earned his first career sack two weeks ago when he dropped New Orleans quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a loss two weeks ago.
"Getting that first sack was really exciting," Anderson said in a phone interview Saturday night. "I'm just trying my best to take advantage of my opportunities when I get them. You never know how much you're going to play each week. That all depends on the coaches. But no matter how often I play, I always give 110 percent. You just tell me what to do and I'll do it."
Anderson, 23, had approximately 15 relatives and friends at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday.
The group included parents Abdullah and Octavia Anderson and older sister Amira. Abdullah Sr., who owns Omar & Abdullah's Hair Baazard on Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, brought his clippers and razor with him to the Bears hotel Saturday evening.
"He's cutting my hair right now," Anderson Jr. said with a laugh on Saturday. "I needed a haircut because I was starting to look like a caveman and my father is the only one I'll let do it."
His father endured some good-natured ribbing during the week at the barbershop from locals who are both support the locals kids in the NFL and avid Eagles fans.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, who is an Eagles' season-ticket holder, stopped by to wish Anderson Jr. good luck on Sunday, but with a caveat.
"He said, 'I want Abdullah to well," Abdullah Sr. said, "'But tell him to stay away from our quarterback (Carson Wentz).'"
That sentiment even included members of his own family.
While a number of relatives were scheduled to go to the Linc, Abdullah junior's grandmother, Patricia Williams, was going to watch the game from home.
"She's been an Eagles fan her whole life," Octavia Anderson said. "She was going to wear her Bears jersey for the game, but was going to have her Eagles shirt on underneath it."
The family has some prior experience in dealing with such conflicts.
Abdullah Jr. and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Austin Johnson, 25, are second cousins. Johnson, a St. Augustine Prep graduate and former Penn State University standout from Galloway Township, is in his fourth season with the Titans as their second-round draft pick in 2016.
"It's pretty interesting when the families get together," Octavia said. "Abdullah and Austin (6-4, 313 pounds) are both pretty big kids."
The group at the Linc on Sunday included former teammates from both Absegami and Bucknell University, where Anderson was the 2017 Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, spent last season on their practice squad, and made the regular-season roster this season.
Bucknell is located about 20 miles away from Williamsport, Pennsylvania and is considered Eagles country.
"All my teammates there were Eagles fans," Anderson Jr. said. "One my friends told me that he hoped I get five sacks against the Eagles, but wanted the Bears to lose by 40 (points)."
