PHILADELPHIA — Chicago Bears defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson Jr. wasn't too upset about not getting a chance to play against the Eagles on Sunday.
The 2014 Absegami High School graduate from Galloway Township was among the seven Bears players who were declared inactive prior to the Eagles' 22-14 victory at Lincoln Financial Field.
"It's a little disappointing, but that's what the coaches thought was best," Anderson said Sunday. "At the end of the day, this is a team game. You never know how much you're going to play each week."
The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder has appeared in four games and made six tackles this season. He earned his first career sack two weeks ago when he dropped New Orleans' Teddy Bridgewater for a loss two weeks ago.
"Getting that first sack was really exciting," Anderson said Saturday in a phone call. "I'm just trying my best to take advantage of my opportunities when I get them. But no matter how often I play, I always give 110%. You just tell me what to do, and I'll do it."
Anderson, 23, had approximately 15 relatives and friends at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
The group included parents Abdullah and Octavia Anderson and older sister Amira. Abdullah Sr., who owns Omar & Abdullah's Hair Bazaar on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, brought his clippers and razor with him to the Bears' hotel Saturday evening.
"He's cutting my hair right now," Anderson Jr. said with a laugh Saturday. "I needed a haircut because I was starting to look like a caveman, and my father is the only one I'll let do it."
His father endured some good-natured ribbing during the past week at the barbershop from locals who both support the locals guys in the NFL and are avid Eagles fans.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, an Eagles season-ticket holder, stopped by to wish Anderson Jr. good luck, but with a caveat.
"He said, 'I want Abdullah to well," Abdullah Sr. said, "'But tell him to stay away from our quarterback (Carson Wentz).'"
That sentiment even included members of his own family.
While a number of relatives were scheduled to go to the Linc, Abdullah junior's grandmother, Patricia Williams, planned to watch the game from home.
"She's been an Eagles fan her whole life," Octavia Anderson said. "She was going to wear her Bears jersey for the game, but was going to have her Eagles shirt on underneath it."
The family has some prior experience in dealing with such conflicts.
Abdullah Jr. and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Austin Johnson, 25, are second cousins. Johnson, a St. Augustine Prep graduate and former Penn State University standout from Galloway Township, is in his fourth season with the Titans after being their second-round draft pick in 2016.
"It's pretty interesting when the families get together," Octavia said. "Abdullah and Austin (6-4, 313 pounds) are both pretty big kids."
The group at the Linc on Sunday included former teammates from both Absegami and Bucknell University, where Anderson was the 2017 Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, spent last season on their practice squad and made the regular-season roster this season.
Bucknell is located about 20 miles away from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and is considered Eagles country.
"All my teammates there were Eagles fans," Anderson Jr. said. "One my friends told me that he hoped I get five sacks against the Eagles but wanted the Bears to lose by 40 (points)."
After the game, he met up with his family and friends outside the stadium for a few minutes before boarding the team bus to the airport.
Among the contingent were a few friends he wasn't expecting to see.
"A couple of my buddies actually work here at the stadium," he said. "It was surprising to see them. I'm guessing there's going to be a lot of yelling and screaming when I see everyone else. It's been a while."
