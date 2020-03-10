Slippery Rock University junior Becca Roesch continued her strong start to the softball season.
The 2017 Absegami High School graduate from Galloway Township hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a three-run homer in the third of Slippery Rock’s 5-0 win over Findlay.
She also started a four-run rally in a 7-6 win over Assumption, driving in a run on a groundout to start the scoring in a four-run seventh inning.
In 11 games, the infielder is batting .324 (12 for 37) with two homer, five runs and 12 RBIs. Slippery Rock is 5-7.
Roesch left Absegami as the school’s all-time hits (114), home runs (13) and RBIs (81) leader.
Chelsea Howard (Lacey) pitched three shutout innings, striking out five, in Binghamton’s 8-0 win over Wagner. She pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings, striking out four, in a 2-1 loss to Delaware.
Tiffany Bell (Absegami) hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning in Bryant’s 5-4 win over Mississippi Valley.
Jessie Rising (Pinelands) pitched four shutout innings to get the win, striking out three, in Manhattan’s 9-0 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. She improved to 3-0 in the decision.
Gillian McCarthy (Mainland) pitched four innings in relief, allowing a run and striking out two, in Maryland, Baltimore County’s 6-2 loss to Coppin State.
Rachael Zeides (Ocean City) hit a three-run double in Rider’s 8-0 win over Winthrop.
Caroline Kruger (Millville) went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Sacred Heart’s 12-5 win over Bethune-Cookman. She went 3 for 4 with two doubles in a 6-5 loss to Fairfield.
Kaila Smith (Millville) singled, homered, scored three run and drove in three runs in Wagner’s 11-10 win over Drexel. She scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning. She doubled in an 8-0 loss to Binghamton.
Mya Lopez (Vineland) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Bloomfield’s 9-6 loss to American International.
Victoria Szrom (EHT) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Florida Tech’s 10-3 win over Wilmington. She had a solo homer and in the sixth and then hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to complete a three-run inning for a 7-6 comeback win over Georgian Court.
Madison Mathes (Hammonton) singled, scored twice and drove in two runs in Lock Haven’s 11-10 win over Millersville. She scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth.
Emily Biddle (EHT) had a hit and two RBIs in UNC Pembroke’s 12-3 loss to Mount Olive. She singled, drove in a run and scored in a 9-1 win over Mount Olive.
Megan Master (Atlantic City) pithed a scoreless inning in relief, striking out one in the University of the Sciences’3-0 loss to Charleston. In a 4-3 win over Seton Hill, Sara Pietropola (Absegami) singled and scored. In a 6-1 win over Glenville State, Pietropola singled and scored twice.
Marissa Varela (EHT) hit an RBI double in Alfred State’s 9-3 loss to Wilmington (Ohio).
Ella Glenn (EHT) went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Franklin & Marshall’s 9-1 win over Southern Virginia. She had a hit and two runs in a 3-1 win over Southern Virginia.
Keanie Hindle (Ocean City) doubled in Immaculata’s 5-1 loss to Washington College. She had a hit and a run in a 3-1 win over Washington.
Nicole Wisser (EHT) pitched seven shutout innings, striking out seven to get the win in Neumann’s 6-4 victory over New England College. She allowed two runs, one earned, in 6 1/3 innings, striking out four, in a 2-1 loss to Misericordia. In an 8-2 loss to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Kate Korte (EHT) singled and drove in a run, and Bri Lagroteria (EHT) singled and scored. In a 5-3 win over Olivet, Lagroteria singled, doubled, scored and drove in two runs.
Megan Culley (Millville) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless in relief, striking out one to get the save in Ramapo’s 5-4 win over St. Joseph’s-Brooklyn.
In Rosemont’s 11-6 win over Berea, Samantha DeFrancisco (Cumberland Regional) had a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Madison Hagerty (Our Lady of Mercy) singled and scored. In a 17-0 loss to Thiel, DeFrancisco had three hits and a stolen base.
Korie Hague (Vineland) doubled and scored in Rowan’s 8-0 win over New Paltz. She hit an RBI singled in a 2-2 tie with New Paltz.
Kimmy Musarra (Millville) had two hits in Rutgers-Camden’s 6-1 loss to New Paltz.
Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) pitched a scoreless fifth inning, striking out one, in The College of New Jersey’s 8-0 win over DeSales. She pitched five innings in relief, allowing two unearned run and striking out four, in an 8-7 loss to Lynchburg. She pitched a six-inning complete game, allowing two runs and striking out one in a 2-0 loss to Salisbury.
Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) doubled twice, scored and drove in two runs in Wesley’s 11-3 win over St. Elizabeth. She had a double, two runs and two RBIs in a 9-0 win over Eastern Mennonite.
Men’s tennis
Nikola Kilibarda (Mainland) won 6-0, 6-3 in singles in TCNJ’s 6-3 loss to Franklin & Marshall. In an 8-1 win over Goucher, he won 6-4, 6-1 in singles and 8-6 in doubles.
Women’s tennis
Tess Fisher (Vineland) won her singles set 6-2, 6-4 and her doubles 6-0 in Rutgers’ 5-2 win over Delaware.
Men’s basketball
Leon Daniels (Atlantic City) had 14 points and eight rebounds in Alabama State’s 71-59 loss to Jackson State. He had 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a 70-58 loss to Grambling State.
Sa’eed Nelson (St. Augustine Prep) had 22 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists in American’s 64-59 loss to Bucknell in the Patriot League Tournament.
Caleb Fields (Wildwood Catholic) scored eight in Bowling Green’s 88-84 loss to Buffalo.
Justin Mutts (St. Augustine) had 12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in Delaware’s 79-67 win over College of Charleston in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals.
Ray Bethea (Atlantic City) had six points, two rebounds and two assists in Howard’s 62-60 win over Maryland Eastern Shore.
Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had 10 points and four rebounds in St. Bonaventure’s 89-73 win over Saint Joseph’s. He had two points and five rebounds in a 72-49 loss to Saint Louis.
Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals in Goldey-Beacom’s 73-54 loss to Bloomfield.
In Widener’s 93-77 loss to Baruch, Connor Laverty (Ocean City) had 21 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had four points, three rebounds and three steals.
Sam’i Roe (Oakcrest) had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in Independence C.C.’s 99-93 loss to Colby C.C.
Cheerleading
Bethany Castellucci (Lower Cape May) completed with The College of New Jersey, which won the all-girl open cheer division at the University Cheerleaders Association on Jan. 18 in Orlando, Florida. The Lions, who won last, completed against 16 other teams.
