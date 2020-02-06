Erica Skroski will continue her National Women's Soccer League career with Sky Blue FC in North Jersey.
The team announced in a news release Thursday that Skroski agreed to a one-year contract with a one-year option ahead of the 2020 season.
Skroski, who graduated from Absegami High School in 2012 and played for Rutgers University from 2012 to 2016, started in all 24 matches of the 2019 season. The 25-year-old defender finished the year with 85 clearances, 46 interceptions and 20 blocks.
"Erica brings versatility and grit to our backline," Sky Blue General Manager Alyse LaHue said in the release. "As a New Jersey native, she has spent her whole playing career in the state, and we are happy to have her continue with her home club for another season."
The team will play its first season at Red Bull Arena, a 25,000-seat venue in Harrison, Hudson County, after previously playing at Rutgers. The season typically starts in April and runs into the fall.
Skroski was drafted by Sky Blue with the 23rd pick of the 2016 NWSL College Draft. She has started 84 of a possible 85 games, and played for the U.S. 23-and-under national team from 2016 to 2017.
