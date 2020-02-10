Mariah Hubbard (Absegami H.S.) won the long jump (5.72 meters) for the Monmouth University women’s indoor track and field team at the Albany Winter Classic in Staten Island, New York, on Friday.
Hubbard, a senior from Galloway Township, graduated from Absegami in 2016 after winning the state Group III championship and taking third at the Meet of Champions in the triple jump.
She also won sectional titles in the high jump and triple jump during her Absegami career.
Quinn Bithell (Lower Cape May Regional) was second in the high jump (1.70) for Rider at the Albany Winter Classic. Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) was third in the 800 (2:13.90) for Rider.
Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was eighth in the triple jump (11.96) for Rutgers at the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Indiana.
Melina Johnson (Egg Harbor Township) ran on Rowan’s 16th-place 4x400 relay (4:08.67) at the Albany Winter Classic.
Sophia Greshman (Ocean City) tied for 28th in the long jump (4.98).
Women’s gymnastics
Erin Howell (EHT) had a season-best 9.700 on the bars for Brown, which finished fourth at a quad meet at New Hampshire.
In a second-place team finish at a tri-meet with Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State, she had a 9.450 in the floor event.
Wrestling
Lycoming’s Conner Boal (Holy Spirit) went 1-2 at 174 pounds during the Messiah Open. After dropping his first-round bout, he won by pin in 55 seconds in the consolation bracket. He then lost his next match to end his day.
Stevens Institute of Technology’s Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) earned five victories and placed fifth at 141 pounds at the Messiah Open. He lost his first bout and wrestled back with four straight wins in the consolation bracket — two pins, a medical forfeit and another pin.
After getting pinned in the consolation semis, he won the fifth-place bout with a 7-4 decision.
The College of New Jersey’s Kal-El Corbitt (Oakcrest) also competed at Messiah, going 1-2 at 184. He won his opening bout with a 6-3 decision but dropped the next two.
Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won a 13-3 major decision at 174 for Ursinus in a 28-18 victory over McDaniel. He won an 11-2 major decision in a 34-12 loss to Washington and Lee.
Men’s indoor track and field
Robert Dessoye (EHT) was second (1:19.79) and twin Alex Dessoye (EHT) was third (1:19.95) for Bucknell in the 600 at the Sykes and Sabock Challenge in University Park, Pennsylvania. Ninh Lam (Absegami) was eighth in the weight throw (56 feet, 9.25 inches).
Devin Anderson (Mainland Regional) ran on Rider’s third-place 4x400 relay (3:21.80) at the Albany Winter Classic.
Amir Brock (EHT) was 10th in the 200 (22.26) and 13th in the 400 (50.04) for Villanova at the Sykes & Sabock Challenge.
Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was third in the long jump (7.14) for Georgian Court at the Albany Winter Classic. Dashawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) set a program record in the triple jump, finishing fourth (14.26).
Trey Henry (EHT) was second in the 55 (6.58) for Kutztown at the East Stroudsburg Quad.
Connor McBride (Southern Regional) was fifth in the 5,000 (15:54.15) for Rowan at the Frank Golden Invitational in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.
Softball
Faith Hegh (Mainland) had a hit and a run in Alabama at Birmingham’s 9-3 win over Georgia Tech. She had two hits, including an RBI double, in a 7-2 win over Ohio. She had two hits and a run in a 3-2 win over Furman.
Victoria Szrom (EHT) had a hit and drove in two runs, including a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh of Florida Tech’s 6-5 win over West Alabama.
In New Haven’s 3-1 win over Florida Southern, Samantha Errera (Cedar Creek) had a pinch hit, and Emily Jost (St. Joseph) scored a run.
Men’s volleyball
In Belmont Abbey’s 3-2 win over Campbellsville, Brennan Davis (Southern) had 48 assists and eight digs. Liam Maxwell (Southern) had 22 kills and three digs.
Baseball
Nick Grotti (Millville) had a single, a run and two walks in West Virginia Wesleyan’s 10-7 loss to Pitt-Johnstown. He hit a two-run homer and scored another run in a 13-10 loss to Pitt-Johnstown. He hit an RBI single in a 3-1 loss to Pitt-Johnstown. He had two hits and an RBI in a 9-4 loss to Pitt-Johnstown.
Men’s lacrosse
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine) had four goals and an assist in Delaware’s 14-8 win over Mount St. Mary’s.
Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had two goals, an assist and two ground balls in Wagner’s 21-11 loss to Hofstra.
Ethan Irizarry (Mainland) had two goals, an assist and seven ground balls in Coker’s 16-6 win over Chowan.
Women’s lacrosse
Megan Bozzi (Mainland) had three goals and an assist in Coastal Carolina’s 12-8 win over Old Dominion.
Bridget Ruskey (Middle Township) had four goals, an assist, five draw controls and three ground balls in La Salle’s 12-11 loss to Manhattan.
