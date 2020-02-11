Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Chris Sacco didn’t wait long to officially begin his tenure as the Absegami High School football coach.
The Greater Egg Harbor School board approved Sacco's hiring as the coach Monday night. Sacco planned to hold a team meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“We want to find out who really wants to play football,” Sacco said. “We want to get everybody in the same room together and see what we have and where we can go in the next couple of months to get us ready for the summer and next season.”
Sacco, 34, stepped down as the Pleasantville coach last month after five transformative seasons.
Sacco became the Pleasantville head coach in 2015, following five seasons in which the Greyhounds had gone a combined 3-47. Sacco, who was an assistant at St. Joseph and Hammonton before coming to Pleasantville, led the Greyhounds to a 27-25 record in five seasons.
Last fall, Pleasantville made its third straight playoff appearance, reached the South Jersey Group II semifinals for the second straight season and won the West Jersey Football League United Division title — its first outright league title in 46 years.
“When we had success at Pleasantville, we were really in the weight room a lot,” Sacco said. “That’s something we really want to implement here. They’ve done a good job of it in the past, and we really want to continue that. It (Absegami) is a bigger school. Hopefully, we can get more kids out for the team.”
At Absegami, Sacco replaces Dennis Scuderi Jr., who stepped down last month. Scuderi took over the Braves in 2008 and finished with a 59-61 record. His victory total is a school record. Last season, Absegami finished 5-5 and qualified for the playoffs.
“I don’t know anybody who had to coach through more adversity than Dennis,” Absegami athletic director Steve Fortis said of Scuderi. “We went from 2,200 kids in the school to 1,100 kids. He kept us competitive. He kept us in games. He never got (out-coached). He was always about the kids.”
Sacco has worked at Absegami as a guidance counselor since September. He did an internship at the school a decade ago.
“The first thing I look for is what kind of educator is he,” Fortis said. “He’s all about the kids. He took a struggling Pleasantville program and took them to a high level of competition. Hopefully, he can be a shot of energy in this program.”
Absegami will open the 2020 season against Mainland Regional on Sept. 4. The Braves will play in the West Jersey Football League Independence Division with Egg Harbor Township, Oakcrest, Ocean City, Seneca and Pemberton.
PLEASANTVILLE — Chris Sacco wanted to be a high school football head coach.
“It’s an exciting time,” Sacco said. “I’ve gotten to know a lot of the kids. Our job is to promote this program, get kids to stay at Absegami and continue to push this program forward to where we think it can be. This is a great opportunity to work here and continue coaching.”
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game
Middle Pleasantville Football
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Middle Pleasantville Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.